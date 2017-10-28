Trump Halloween gravestone not “meant to represent” Trump

Then just what in the heck does it represent?
From USA Today: A Halloween display involving a Donald Trump tombstone and a fake corpse has created a grave situation in a Cortlandt (New York) neighborhood.
A Cross Lane home has drawn attention for decorations on the front lawn that denigrate the president, whose name is on a tombstone with “Burn in Hell” written underneath his name.
The tombstone, one of five in the yard, is set up in front of a fake crime scene, with yellow caution tape and a fake corpse that is made up of a rolled garbage bag. The debate over the display’s tastefulness has turned personal for two residents in the neighborhood.
“I’m doing it for fun. It was a joke,” Fabian Vergara, who lives in the home, said today. “I like Halloween, so I don’t see anything wrong with that. It’s a free country.”
A couple of neighbors on Cross Lane said today that they had not even noticed the Trump tombstone. “I haven’t seen it, but I wouldn’t care either way,” said Ruud Haring, a native of the Netherlands who lives across the street from Vergara. “It’s definitely freedom of speech, right?”
Theresa Gucciardo-Perry, who lives around the corner on Edgewood Road, said she was so disgusted by the setup, though, that she called Cortlandt officials to see if the town could force Vergara to remove it. “I want to know how far freedom of speech goes,” she said.
Gucciardo-Perry said she wants the decorations, and Vergara, out of the neighborhood. “Fabian needs to be removed from the neighborhood,” she said.
Vergara said Gucciardo-Perry approached him on Tuesday and asked him to remove the display. Vergara, a native of Ecuador who lives in the house with his wife and two of their children, said he planned to take it down but changed his mind when she told him to go back to his country. “It’s not fair,” he said. “That’s not the right way to treat me, like that.”
“The man had no intentions of removing it,” Gucciardo-Perry said.
She said she knew that Vergara was an immigrant and that she “welcomed him to the neighborhood” when his family moved in about 10 months ago. “Is this about Halloween or about you making a political statement?” she said about the decorations. “You don’t like it here? Get the hell out.”
Vergara said that the fake corpse was on his lawn since the beginning of October, and that he did not put up the Trump tombstone until about a week ago. He said the corpse is not meant to represent Trump.
Gucciardo-Perry said she noticed the crime scene and corpse on Vergara’s lawn at least a week before the Trump tombstone, which she said was not an appropriate decoration for children to see. “What a strange Halloween thing,” she said. “I thought it was bizarre.”
“We know that Trump does not say nice things,” she said. Still, she said, it is part of a larger issue of being respectful of authority and political discourse.
Gucciardo-Perry referenced her husband, White Plains police Detective Michael Perry, who died of a heart attack after making an arrest in 2010, and her efforts to teach their twin sons values that she feels are tarnished on Vergara’s lawn. “I fight for what I believe,” she said.
h/t Drudge
DCG
I would have a tiny bit of respect for Fabian Vergara and his ilk if, just once, they’d actually have the courage of their (anti-Trump) convictions and admit that they actually mean it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Instead they hide behind the “its a free country, I can say whatever I want to mantra.” I agree, rather that come here and act the fool, he and his family should go back to wherever they came from.
LikeLike
Reblogged this on World4Justice : NOW! Lobby Forum..
LikeLiked by 1 person
What do you expect from a half breed? Ungrateful m.f. What is he doing here? If he did something like that in his country he would be the corpse on his lawn the next day.
LikeLike
Alma . . . You have hit on a notion that is very interesting. There is little doubt that many of these immigrants “act out” in ways that if done in their native country would bring much grief down on their heads.
LikeLike
NO! NO! NO!
The REAL half-breeds are the CIA/FBI and the other agencies in America, who refuse to obey ANY law!
This bum would be jailed in Ecuador for doing what he did in his garden.
But Trump is no angel either!
TRUMPGATE & THE JFK DOCUMENTS
“Professors Homer and Bart Simpson, summed up TRUMPGATE” – BS!
Zionist Jews masterminded the JFK assassination! Zionist Jews masterminded the murderous attack on the USS LIBERTY! Zionist Jews masterminded 911.
Trump is controlled by the Rothschilds. He is not a Patriot; he is a shabbat goy and is beholden to Zionist banksters.
The Trump/Clinton election was a Punch & Judy show for the masses. The 2 Zionist camps, Rothschild & Rockefeller control ALL politicians in America.
Rodger Stone and Oliver Stone are both Zionist shills. Neither of them point the finger at Zionist, Nazi, Bolshevik Israel, as the cancer of this world!
The Jewish “god” and the Jewish people are the original racists.
To understand these Jews one needs to Google: The Jewel Wasp and The Cockroach.
Watch how this parasite turns its victim into a zombie.
Jews have turned most Goyim/Gentiles into zombies by the use of their kosher Mein Kampf aka the Bible; Hollywood and control of all forms of media.
They even control atheists:
7 WORDS RICHARD DAWKINS WAS AFRAID TO USE:
“[THE GOD OF ZIONIST, TALMUDIC ISRAELI JEWS]
is arguably the most vile character in all fiction; Jealous & Proud; Petty, Unjust, Unforgiving Control Freak; a Vindictive, Bloodthirsty Ethnic Cleanser; a Misogynistic, Homophobic, Filicidal, Pestilential, Megalomaniacal, Sadomasochistic, Capriciously Malevolent Bully.”
WHY DIDN’T DAWKINS USE THESE 7 WORDS, WHEN HE CONDEMNED THE BIBLE?
Most of the publishing houses in the United States, are Jewish.
Most of the Paper-back houses are Jewish.
All big 7 reprint houses are Jewish.
Most of the literary editors are Jewish.
Most of the op-ed, opinion writers in American newspapers, are Jewish.
Dawkins wanted his books published!
If you expose the true parasitic character of the Jew, in a book, it won’t be reviewed and if it is, it will be attacked as anti-Semitic. Telling the Truth in America and most parts of Europe is classed as anti-Semitic.
And that is why Dawkins hadn’t the “balls” to use those 7 words.
The First Protocol of the Learned Elders of Zion is 3000 years old and can be found in their Bible, Genesis chapter 47.
The Jewish modus operandi is MIDDLEMAN between RULER and RULED.
Read it a few times until the scales fall from your eyes!
Both Christians and Muslims have been brainwashed by these parasites and they use them in their bid to create the NWO.
THE JEWISH ZIONIST MESSIAH:
“The mashiach [Jewish messiah] will bring about the political and spiritual redemption of the Jewish people by bringing us back to Israel and restoring Jerusalem (Isaiah 11:11-12; Jeremiah 23:8; 30:3; Hosea 3:4-5). He will establish a government in Israel that will be the center of all world government, both for Jews and gentiles (Isaiah 2:2-4; 11:10; 42:1). He will rebuild the Temple and re-establish its worship (Jeremiah 33:18). He will restore the religious court system of Israel and establish Jewish law as the law of the land (Jeremiah 33:15)…The world after the messiah comes is often referred to in Jewish literature as Olam Ha-Ba (oh-LAHM hah-BAH), the World to Come…In the Olam Ha-Ba, the whole world will recognize the Jewish G-d as the only true G-d, and the Jewish religion as the only true religion (Isaiah 2:3; 11:10; Micah 4:2-3; Zechariah 14:9).”
— From “Mashiach: The Messiah”, Judaism 101
“With the exception of the USSR as a federated Eurasian state, all other continents will become united in a world alliance, at whose disposal will be an international police force. All armies will be abolished, and there will be no more wars. In Jerusalem, the United Nations (a truly United Nations) will build a Shrine of the Prophets to serve the federated union of all continents; this will be the seat of the Supreme Court of Mankind, to settle all controversies among the federated continents, as prophesied by Isaiah.”
— David Ben-Gurion, first Prime Minister of the Jewish State of Israel
LikeLike