Homosexual Ellen DeGeneres faces backlash over Katy Perry tweet

Can you imagine the outrage if a man tweeted this?

From MSN: Ellen DeGeneres is facing backlash after she sent out a birthday tweet to Katy Perry that was seen by many as being sexist.

The whole thing was meant to be funny, but some weren’t laughing, especially in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

On Oct. 25, Ellen posted an image of her and her wife Portia de Rossi with the singer. In the snap, Ellen jokingly appears mesmerized by Katy’s breasts.

“Happy birthday, @KatyPerry! It’s time to bring out the big balloons!,” the daytime host wrote.

While most agreed that the tweet was sent in jest, most also agreed that if a man sent that out, it would not be a laughing matter. Many Twitter users started using the hashtag “Ellen Weinstein.”

Several came to Ellen’s defense, indicating that she and Katy are friends, and it’s nothing more than good-natured play on words.

Piers Morgan, never one to mince words, said that if a man tweeted something similar he would be called “a SEXIST PIG!”

Ellen has been a loud critic of sexual harassment and even gave a speech about the issue in light of the latest scandal.

“This is not a male thing or a female thing, it is not a Hollywood or political thing, this is a human thing and it happens in the workplace, it happens in families, it happens all over the world and we are all the same,” she said. “We all want the same thing, we want respect, love and kindness. And if I could have those three things and an iPhone X, I’d be happy.”

DCG

Advertisements