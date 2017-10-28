He leads me in the paths of righteousness for His Name’s sake. So how much do we know about His Name?

This twelfth post is about the next Old Testament name of God:

#12 – Elohim

God, Judge, Creator

Use in the Bible: In the Old Testament Elohim occurs over 2000 times. Elohim is first used in Genesis 1:1:

“In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth.”

Meaning and Derivation: Elohim is translated as “God.” The derivation of the name Elohim is debatable to most scholars. Some believe it derived from ‘êl which, in turn, originates from the root word, ‘wl (which means “strong”). Others think that Elohim is derived from another two roots: ‘lh (which means “god”) in conjunction with ‘elôah (which means “fear”). And still others presume that both ‘êl and Elohim come from ‘eloah.

Our Father who art in Heaven,

hallowed be thy Name (Elohim)

The descriptive covenant names of God in this series:

Taken from the Blue Letter Bible: https://www.blueletterbible.org/study/misc/name_god.cfm

♞

