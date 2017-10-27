Rosie O’Donnell worries if she’ll be able to live through Trump’s presidency

Speaking of mentally unstable…

From Fox News: Rosie O’Donnell said her “entire essence and beliefs” were shaken to the core after Trump was elected president in her first interview since the election.

The longtime Trump critic told W Magazine she was in “severe shock” when Trump won and went through “a lot of therapy.”

“I was in pure unadulterated [shock], as if I had fallen through the ice on a lake; I was underneath the water, and I couldn’t even see the surface,” O’Donnell told the mag. “It was a severe shock to my entire essence and my beliefs in the order in the world, and also the PTSD of having been an abused kid in a family.”

She added, “I did a lot of therapy.”

The 55-year-old said she was in “pure panic mode” the week following the election but is now just “devastated, disappointed, disheartened, and depressed by the reality of it.”

The Hollywood liberal said, “I seriously worry whether I personally will be able to live through” Trump’s presidency.

O’Donnell was outspoken about her disdain for Trump during the election, calling him “mentally unstable,” among other things.

More from the interview:

“I haven’t done any interviews since he’s been elected. Today’s the first day of doing interviews. I haven’t been on television doing interviews since he’s been elected, so when I do the press for this show that will be the first time, and it has taken me a full year to integrate the reality of him being a president in a way that I don’t come across as either so full of rage that no one can hear my words, or so sad that I can’t articulate the level of pain. It’s taken a year for me to get my equilibrium back, to come back up to the surface, to really go, “Okay, every Monday is the hope that this is the last week”—and every Friday is a devastation. There are people who tell me, “Oh it’s going to be another year, another two years,” and I seriously worry whether I personally will be able to live through [his presidency] and whether the nation will be able to live through it and survive. It’s a terrifying concept, on the brink of nuclear war with a madman in charge. And the ineptitude—the impotence of people who should be able to stop him claiming they can’t—is absolutely infuriating.”

DCG

