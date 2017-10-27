Playboy Hugh Hefner’s miserable last years and squalid last days

Hugh Hefner died on Sept. 27, at age 91.
Days later, we learned that he had died from heart and respiratory failure stemming from his body succumbing to a massive E. Coli infection and septicemia (blood poisoning).
Now, we find that the lifelong “playboy” had spent his last years broke, watching the decline of his smutty business and mocked by former Playmate girlfriends, and his last days in urine-soaked squalor.
Sic transit gloria mundi.
According to an account in the National Enquirer, Hefner spent his last years:
(1) Overseeing the decline of his Playboy “empire”:
- The magazine Playboy increasingly replaced by easily accessible and free online porn.
- In 2016, Hefner tried but failed to sell the failing Playboy Enterprises for $500 million. That June, the Playboy Mansion in L.A. was sold for $100 million — half the asking price — with the condition that Hefner be allowed to stay there until his death.
(2) Alienated from his children:
- In 2008, Hefner fired his daughter Christie, who had served him since 1975 and faithfully helmed Playboy Enterprises as CEO for 20 years. She rarely, if ever, spoke to her father again.
- One son, Marston, had fled to Japan, after a domestic violence incident with a playmate.
- That left remaining son, Cooper, to assume Hefner’s mantle.
(3) Betrayed by former lovers:
Now that he was old and powerless, Hefner’s former lover Kendra Wilkinson and “No. 1 girl friend” Holly Madison both turned on him:
- In 2014, Kendra Wilkinson said she’d cheated on Hefner and described sex with the eternal playboy as brief: “At about the minute mark, I pulled away and it was done. It was like a job. Clock in, clock out. It’s not like I enjoyed having sex with him.”
- For her part, in 2015, Holly Madison described pot-smoking, quaalude-popping Hefner’s mandatory, bedtime orgies as “No kissing, nothing. It was so brief that I can’t even recall what it felt like beyond having a heavy body on top of mine.”
A Hollywood insider described how Hefner spent his final months:
“[He lived] in shocking, urine-soaked squalor. He had to be lifted in and out of a wheelchair. Alone, refusing to see guests, his fingernails overgrown, his breath a putrid stench, the air around him suffocating and musty.”
Now that he too is growing old, Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein is also beginning to experience what Hefner had experienced — the fate of evil, formerly powerful men in their dotage and decline.
Writing for The Cut, Rebecca Traister has an interesting explanation for why women are now speaking up about having been sexually assaulted/raped by Weinstein, who had also physically assaulted men. Traister writes (Language Warning!):
“I was sent, on Election Eve 2000, to cover a book party he was hosting, along with my colleague Andrew Goldman. Weinstein didn’t like my question about O [a Miramax movie project], there was an altercation; though the recording has alas been lost to time, I recall that he called me a cunt and declared that he was glad he was the ‘fucking sheriff of this fucking lawless piece-of-shit town.’ When my colleague Andrew (who was also then my boyfriend) intervened, first calming him down and then trying to extract an apology, Weinstein went nuclear, pushing Andrew down a set of steps inside the Tribeca Grand — knocking him over with such force that his tape recorder hit a woman, who suffered long-term injury — and dragging Andrew, in a headlock, onto Sixth Avenue . . . .
I saw Harvey Weinstein earlier this year, at a Planned Parenthood celebration. I was struck by . . . his physical diminishment; he seemed small and frail, and, when I caught sight of him in May, he appeared to be walking with a cane. He has also lost power in the movie industry, is no longer the titan of independent film, the indie mogul who could make or break an actor’s Oscar chances.”
Even “the smallest worm will turn being trodden on” –William Shakespeare, Henry VI, Part 3.
~Eowyn
Howard Hughes did pretty well by comparison. There is the possibility of unauthorized biographies, probably more than the number of people who would want to read them.
heffner and harvey: glory hogs of satan…
it’s amazing how people will put forth their “abuse” testimonies when demons are weak or weakened, but are mute when these b*stards are ‘on top of the world’. most actors and actresses say nothing because silence benefits them.
I do believe TPTB felt weinstein to be an appropriate sacrifice to distract from current and future events.
MomOfIV . . . I certainly do agree with you regarding . . . “people will put forth their ‘abuse’ testimonies when demons are weak or weakened, but are mute when these b*stards are ‘on top of the world” . . . . . Rather puzzling that now all these people who had previously enabled both Hefner, and Weinstein are coming out to confirm his vile nature. Those who do not adhere to the standards of Our God, but do succumb to every enticing whisper of the father of lies . . . are doomed to an ignominious demise. You would think that people would notice this and respond appropriately. Frankly, I am glad that Hefner’s end of life was so squalid, when you think of the tens of thousands of people who were seduced by his “do what you will” promotion.” It is only right that evil not triumph in this instance.
What goes around comes around, the ALMIGHTY has a way to punish the evil. Fidel Castro , Hitler, Noriega, they end powerless. I raise my cup and drink and celebrate their death and all that have imparted punishment and pry upon the innocent. celebrate the way the all die.
HOLD THE FRONT PAGE!
All Playboy Girls were/are WHORES! Never forget that!
Yes! Hefner had his faults, but it’s a bit rich for these whores, who dropped their knickers at the snap of fingers, to condemn the man who made them famous!
WOW..!!! = Somebody Brave enough, with insight enough to tell it like it is..
