Hallowed Be Thy Name: Part 11 – El Olam

He leads me in the paths of righteousness for His Name’s sake. So how much do we know about His Name?

This eleventh post is about the next Old Testament name of God:

#11 – El Olam

The Everlasting God, The God of Eternity, The God of the Universe, The God of Ancient Days

Use in the Bible: El Olam is first used in Genesis 21:33:

“Abraham planted a tamarisk tree in Beersheba, and there he called on the name of the LORD, the Eternal God.“

Meaning and Derivation: El is another name that is translated as “God” and can be used in conjunction with other words to designate various aspects of God’s character. Olam derives from the root word ‘lm (which means “eternity”). Olam literally means “forever,” “eternity,” or “everlasting”. When the two words are combined – El Olam – it can be translated as “The Eternal God.”

“Trust in the LORD forever, for the LORD, the LORD himself, is the Rock eternal.” – Isaiah 26:4

Our Father who art in Heaven,

hallowed be thy Name (El Olam)

The descriptive covenant names of God in this series:

Taken from the Blue Letter Bible: https://www.blueletterbible.org/study/misc/name_god.cfm

♞

Advertisements