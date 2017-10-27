Clooney’s “Suburbicon” opens today: Boycott “know nothing” Clooney, “cover-up” Damon & “gun-grabber” Moore

Posted on October 27, 2017 by | 2 Comments

suburbicon

George Clooney’s movie, Suburbicon, opens today. Know about the libtards behind this movie:

George Clooney:

Matt Damon:

Julianne Moore:

The movie is receiving terrible reviews on Rotten Tomatoes:

    • A disappointing misfire for director George Clooney, Suburbicon attempts to juggle social satire, racial commentary, and murder mystery — and ends up making a mess of all three.”
    • “What’s the point of “Suburbicon“?”
    • “If there is a way to join these elements together, Clooney has failed to find it.”
    • A misfire in virtually every respect…Tonally the picture is a mess rather than a satisfying blend of disparate moods.”
    • “Irritating, faux-edgy, tonally wack, strained, unfunny, and such a colossally tone-deaf misfire.”
    • “The monumental misfire Suburbicon sinks to the bottom of a big pool of talent.”

Don’t waste your money on these people!

DCG

Advertisements
This entry was posted in 2015 refugee crisis, crime, Culture War, Donald Trump, Europe's refugee crisis, gun control, Gun Control/2nd Amendment, Hollywood liberals, illegal immigration, Liberals/Democrats/Left, Media, Race, race baiters/profiteers, race war, Racism, Sexgate, sexual perversities, Trump Derangement Syndrome, United States, US Presidents and tagged , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

2 responses to “Clooney’s “Suburbicon” opens today: Boycott “know nothing” Clooney, “cover-up” Damon & “gun-grabber” Moore

  1. Youghn | October 27, 2017 at 7:41 am | Reply

    It doesn’t even sound good! Most movies that get a big hoopla turn out to be boring crap. I learned that sitting through Terms Of Endearment years ago. That was an expensive nap.

    Liked by 2 people

  2. Dr. Eowyn | October 27, 2017 at 7:51 am | Reply

    I don’t watch any movies with Clooney, Damon, Moore in them. Why would I help to further enrich “celebrities” whose values are diametrically opposed to mine and who exploit their “fame” to talk down at us?

    Liked by 1 person

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s