Clooney’s “Suburbicon” opens today: Boycott “know nothing” Clooney, “cover-up” Damon & “gun-grabber” Moore

George Clooney’s movie, Suburbicon, opens today. Know about the libtards behind this movie:
George Clooney:
- George Clooney gives anti-Trump speech at César Awards: ‘Don’t let hate win’
- George Clooney slams Donald Trump immigration comments
- Isn’t this precious: George Clooney supports Germany’s open door to ‘refugees’
Matt Damon:
- Clooney and Damon say they knew Weinstein was a womanizer, not a predator
- Matt Damon and Russell Crowe helped kill a story about Weinstein’s harassment
- Matt Damon Speaks Out on Gun Control: ‘I Wish We Could Be Sensible’ Like Australia
Julianne Moore:
- Julianne Moore calls on limiting number of guns people can buy
- Hollyweird celebrities urge you to #RejectheNRA
- Celebrities call for gun control in wake of Vegas shooting
The movie is receiving terrible reviews on Rotten Tomatoes:
-
- “A disappointing misfire for director George Clooney, Suburbicon attempts to juggle social satire, racial commentary, and murder mystery — and ends up making a mess of all three.”
- “What’s the point of “Suburbicon“?”
- “If there is a way to join these elements together, Clooney has failed to find it.”
- “A misfire in virtually every respect…Tonally the picture is a mess rather than a satisfying blend of disparate moods.”
- “Irritating, faux-edgy, tonally wack, strained, unfunny, and such a colossally tone-deaf misfire.”
- “The monumental misfire Suburbicon sinks to the bottom of a big pool of talent.”
Don’t waste your money on these people!
DCG
It doesn’t even sound good! Most movies that get a big hoopla turn out to be boring crap. I learned that sitting through Terms Of Endearment years ago. That was an expensive nap.
I don’t watch any movies with Clooney, Damon, Moore in them. Why would I help to further enrich “celebrities” whose values are diametrically opposed to mine and who exploit their “fame” to talk down at us?
