What did Catherine Zeta-Jones do to her face?

Would you believe this is actress Catherine Zeta-Jones?
She is unrecognizable.
The pic was taken at the Best FIFA Football Awards in London, on October 23, 2017. (Source: National Enquirer)
Nor is the pic an aberration because it is similar to other photos of her at the awards, such as the pic below on the left. Compare that to a pic of Zeta-Jones taken on October 17 (below right), just 6 days before the awards pic, in which she looked like herself:
Can readers who are knowledgeable about plastic surgery and other “rejuvenating” procedures tell us what Zeta-Jones did to her face? My guess is way too much Botox.
Not only does she no longer look like Catherine Zeta-Jones, her face now looks kinda evil.
~Eowyn
Some serious cheek enhancement here. When will these women realize that Botox is dangerous and is a poison? Changing your face does not make you better looking. She was a naturally beautiful woman that most likely would have aged nicely. But, those days are gone.
Like many actresses thought to be breath-takingly flawless natural beauties, Zeta-Jones had had work done (nose job) before she became famous:
I’m guessing dermal fillers gave her the chipmunk cheeks. More subtle examples:
I think you’ve identified the problem, DCG.
Does too much dermal filler cause Zeta-Jones’ eyes to narrow and look evil?
Plastic surgery disaster. Funny.
I am very disappointed because I thought Jones was one of the most beautiful women in the public eye. I, too, would assume Botox which, I have heard, can infect the blood if done wrong.
This irritates me because I am partial to brunettes as they are uncommon. Of paramount importance is Jones’s self-respect, and it seems to be lacking here.
That Botox stuff scares me to death, but it is used for some very good purposes. I knew a man who had an eyelid problem and the botox once a year helped it to work properly, it was actually quite amazing. But when women screw with their faces, it really isn’t good. Dr. E always seems to catch these fools and show them to us. Aren’t we glad we’re all so beautiful and smart that we’ll never do this to ourselves!!!
What a mess… I did read somewhere she’s been working on gaining substantial weight for some new movie or other. Maybe they blew up her face to match. Horrible.
