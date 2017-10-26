The face of oppression: Kaepernick lands million dollar book deal

Ain’t America great?
From NY Post: Colin Kaepernick has inked a book deal worth just over $1 million with Random House imprint One World, Page Six has exclusively learned. One World’s headed by book world superstar Chris Jackson, who also publishes Jay-Z and Ta-Nehisi Coates. He launched One World last year.
Ex-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Kaepernick launched the current movement of NFL players protesting during the national anthem, and he’s recently filed a controversial collusion grievance against league owners. He’s still looking for a job in the NFL after opting out of his 49ers contract earlier this year.
His campaign began last year, but the issue of NFL player protests has reached a new fever pitch after President Trump weighed in.
Page Six previously reported that Kaepernick had been seen, “taking meetings with publishers in the New York offices of WME” to shop the planned book. He’s repped as an athlete by agent Carlos Fleming, and the book deal we hear went through Andy McNicol on the Hollywood agency lit department.
Reps for Kaepernick did not comment. One World didn’t get back to us.
DCG
I can’t begin to imagine what he could say that I would want to hear or why anyone would consider to pay one million dollars.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He should spend a month in the bush country of Africa, alone, to see how bad he really has it.
What an ungrateful piece of crap he is.
Seems like the more people have, the less appreciative they become. They disgust me!
LikeLiked by 3 people
IMO, if you read some of his early interviews, it was obvious to me, THEN, he seemed to be a decent, down to earth guy. He then latched onto that muslim women, (or vise versa) who ironically, speaks for him, and over him ALL the TIME. He is about as half black as Obama is chinese. He’s an A rab, who was probably schooled by Obozo and the Muslim Brotherhood. They needed an “infiltrator” in the NFL, and he was the perfect PATSY!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m sure his book will be as impressive and successful as his career, which ain’t goin no where.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope Random House goes bankrupt.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No worries. The people stupid enough to buy the book probably can’t read. I wonder who’s writing it for Kippersnick?
LikeLike
Colin Kaepernick’s million-dollar sham book deal
http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/oct/25/colin-kaepernicks-million-dollar-sham-book-deal/
LikeLike
To be found, on sale right next to HRC’s book – in the FICTION section – at 33% off the SRP.
A great gift item for those who have camps with twin-seated outhouses…
LikeLike