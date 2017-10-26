Hallowed Be Thy Name: Part 10 – Jehovah-Mekoddishkem

He leads me in the paths of righteousness for His Name’s sake. So how much do we know about His Name?

This tenth post is about the next Old Testament name of God:

#10 – Jehovah-Mekoddishkem

The Lord Who Sanctifies You, The Lord Who Makes Holy

Use in the Bible: In the Old Testament Jehovah Mekoddishkem occurs 2 times. Jehovah Mekoddishkem is first used in Exd 31:13:

“Say to the Israelites, ‘You must observe my Sabbaths. This will be a sign between me and you for the generations to come, so you may know that I am the LORD, who makes you holy.'”

Meaning and Derivation: Jehovah is translated as “The Existing One” or “Lord.” Mekoddishkem derives from the Hebrew word qâdash meaning “sanctify,” “holy,” or “dedicate.” Sanctification is the separation of an object or person to the dedication of the Holy. When the two words are combined – Jehovah Mekoddishkem – it can be translated as

“The Lord who sets you apart.”

The descriptive covenant names of God in this series:

