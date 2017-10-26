Brother of Las Vegas shooter arrested for child porn

Posted on October 26, 2017 by | 4 Comments

The Las Vegas shooting massacre is getting even weirder.

Yesterday, TMZ reports that Bruce Paddock, 59, one of the brothers of alleged shooter Stephen Paddock (not the one who was interviewed on TV), had been arrested for child porn at an assisted-living facility in North Hollywood, CA.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that they were tipped there was child porn on Bruce’s computer and they got a search warrant. The investigation had begun before the Vegas shooting massacre, but cops could not locate Bruce. After the shooting, a tip came in that Bruce was living at an assisted living facility.

Cops say they found more than 600 child porn images on his computer, including 10 or more of a prepubescent minor. Bruce Paddock has been charged with 20 criminal counts, most involving sexual exploitation of a child.

Meanwhile, ABC News reported yesterday that the hard drive is missing from a laptop computer recovered from the 32nd floor Mandalay Bay hotel room from where Stephen Paddock had shot 58 people dead and wounded more than 500.

“Sources” told ABC that “Paddock is believed to have removed the hard drive before fatally shooting himself, and the missing device [hard drive] has not yet been recovered”.

See also:

~Eowyn

Advertisements
This entry was posted in 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting, Children, conspiracy, crime, Pedogate, pedophiles, United States and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink.

4 responses to “Brother of Las Vegas shooter arrested for child porn

  1. Hadenoughalready | October 26, 2017 at 6:33 am | Reply

    Shocker, right?

    Like

  2. YouKnowWho | October 26, 2017 at 6:34 am | Reply

    Runs in the family

    Liked by 1 person

  4. the postman | October 26, 2017 at 8:08 am | Reply

    IMO, this sounds like a trumped-up charge intended to keep the bro from talking. Anyone can have their laptop confiscated and then be accused of almost anything. It just seems too convenient to me. Part of what makes this so convenient is that law officials don’t have to produce any evidence whatsoever — all they have to do is make the charge. Unlike had the bro robbed a liquor store and his face was caught on camera, You and I can’t confirm that he is actually guilty as charged. Of course, we’ll never know who provided this “tip” either (and nor will the accused likely know). Also, it seems suspect that we would need to be told that this investigation pre-dates the Las Vegas incident, as though this is only meant to add additional support for a trumped-up charge. Just my initial thoughts on the matter.

    Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s