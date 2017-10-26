Brother of Las Vegas shooter arrested for child porn

The Las Vegas shooting massacre is getting even weirder.

Yesterday, TMZ reports that Bruce Paddock, 59, one of the brothers of alleged shooter Stephen Paddock (not the one who was interviewed on TV), had been arrested for child porn at an assisted-living facility in North Hollywood, CA.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that they were tipped there was child porn on Bruce’s computer and they got a search warrant. The investigation had begun before the Vegas shooting massacre, but cops could not locate Bruce. After the shooting, a tip came in that Bruce was living at an assisted living facility.

Cops say they found more than 600 child porn images on his computer, including 10 or more of a prepubescent minor. Bruce Paddock has been charged with 20 criminal counts, most involving sexual exploitation of a child.

Meanwhile, ABC News reported yesterday that the hard drive is missing from a laptop computer recovered from the 32nd floor Mandalay Bay hotel room from where Stephen Paddock had shot 58 people dead and wounded more than 500.

“Sources” told ABC that “Paddock is believed to have removed the hard drive before fatally shooting himself, and the missing device [hard drive] has not yet been recovered”.

See also:

~Eowyn

Advertisements