Brother of Las Vegas shooter arrested for child porn

The Las Vegas shooting massacre is getting even weirder.
Yesterday, TMZ reports that Bruce Paddock, 59, one of the brothers of alleged shooter Stephen Paddock (not the one who was interviewed on TV), had been arrested for child porn at an assisted-living facility in North Hollywood, CA.
Law enforcement sources told TMZ that they were tipped there was child porn on Bruce’s computer and they got a search warrant. The investigation had begun before the Vegas shooting massacre, but cops could not locate Bruce. After the shooting, a tip came in that Bruce was living at an assisted living facility.
Cops say they found more than 600 child porn images on his computer, including 10 or more of a prepubescent minor. Bruce Paddock has been charged with 20 criminal counts, most involving sexual exploitation of a child.
Meanwhile, ABC News reported yesterday that the hard drive is missing from a laptop computer recovered from the 32nd floor Mandalay Bay hotel room from where Stephen Paddock had shot 58 people dead and wounded more than 500.
“Sources” told ABC that “Paddock is believed to have removed the hard drive before fatally shooting himself, and the missing device [hard drive] has not yet been recovered”.
~Eowyn
Shocker, right?
Runs in the family
Very detailed Steemit https://steemit.com/pizzagate/@kingzos/is-there-a-pedogate-connection-to-the-2017-las-vegas-mass-shooting
IMO, this sounds like a trumped-up charge intended to keep the bro from talking. Anyone can have their laptop confiscated and then be accused of almost anything. It just seems too convenient to me. Part of what makes this so convenient is that law officials don’t have to produce any evidence whatsoever — all they have to do is make the charge. Unlike had the bro robbed a liquor store and his face was caught on camera, You and I can’t confirm that he is actually guilty as charged. Of course, we’ll never know who provided this “tip” either (and nor will the accused likely know). Also, it seems suspect that we would need to be told that this investigation pre-dates the Las Vegas incident, as though this is only meant to add additional support for a trumped-up charge. Just my initial thoughts on the matter.
