Based Gen. Kelly prefers U.S. admit 0 to 1 refugee a year

Based (definition): Gutsy; ballsy; the opposite of being cucked.
The New York Times reports (via The Hill) that yesterday, while the Trump administration debated lowering the cap on the number of refugees allowed into the country, White House chief of staff (retired U.S. Marine Corps) General John Kelly said if it were up to him, the number of refugees admitted into the U.S. would be between zero and one.
Juliette Kayyem, a former Obama administration assistant secretary of homeland affairs, sourly told the Times: “Kelly has been an enabler of Trump’s mission. Judge him that way.”
A week before, General Kelly had defended President Trump against Congresswoman Frederica “rhinestone cowboy hat” Wilson. See “Gold Star Army widow releases video of President Trump’s condolence phone call”.
President Trump eventually decided to lower the refugee cap to 45,000, the lowest levels since the Reagan administration when the Refugee Act was passed. Officials said at the time that this number represents the maximum number of refugees possible under the administration’s new vetting standards.
On October 24, 2017, President Trump signed an executive order that, among other things, strengthens and enhances the vetting process for refugees “to ensure that individuals seeking admission as refugees do not pose a threat to the security and welfare of the United States.”
~Eowyn
General, with due respect, between zero to oNE…….I disagree with You,Sir!
NONE IN ANY YEAR.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m going with zero unless they are well vetted and not from Muslim countries. Thanks for this, I’m taking it to my site.
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Kennedy sought to bring other nations up to our level; promoters of the New World Order seek to bring us and every other nation down to the lowest possible level. That is an elitist’s method of putting an end to mankind’s living by “the law of the jungle.”
LikeLike
After Killing 60,000,000 of our own Pre-born Americans since 1964 – with Democrat’s sponsored, promoted, & enacted legislation, – and now the Democrats want to replace this lost pre-born American population – by allowing a known Enemy invasion force to have un-restricted entry to America.. That is WAR for Conquest by other means.. In my Book, that makes Democrats – Enemy Agents of a Foreign Enemy Government..
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have to agree with Gen Kelly on this. We have no business allowing anyone in until all Americans are working and we have no unemployed and no homeless. To allow people in that have admitted they are coming to kill us and take our country does not seem very intelligent. We have mosques being erected all over the country. And anyone that thinks they are peaceful and nothing will happen do not understand infiltration.
LikeLiked by 1 person