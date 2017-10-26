Based Gen. Kelly prefers U.S. admit 0 to 1 refugee a year

Based (definition): Gutsy; ballsy; the opposite of being cucked.

The New York Times reports (via The Hill) that yesterday, while the Trump administration debated lowering the cap on the number of refugees allowed into the country, White House chief of staff (retired U.S. Marine Corps) General John Kelly said if it were up to him, the number of refugees admitted into the U.S. would be between zero and one.

Juliette Kayyem, a former Obama administration assistant secretary of homeland affairs, sourly told the Times: “Kelly has been an enabler of Trump’s mission. Judge him that way.”

A week before, General Kelly had defended President Trump against Congresswoman Frederica “rhinestone cowboy hat” Wilson. See “Gold Star Army widow releases video of President Trump’s condolence phone call”.

President Trump eventually decided to lower the refugee cap to 45,000, the lowest levels since the Reagan administration when the Refugee Act was passed. Officials said at the time that this number represents the maximum number of refugees possible under the administration’s new vetting standards.

On October 24, 2017, President Trump signed an executive order that, among other things, strengthens and enhances the vetting process for refugees “to ensure that individuals seeking admission as refugees do not pose a threat to the security and welfare of the United States.”

~Eowyn

Advertisements