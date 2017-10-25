Wednesday Funny: My dog

Posted on October 25, 2017 by | 1 Comment

I just realized something . . . .

My dog sleeps about 20 hours a day.

He has his food prepared for him.

His meals are provided at no cost to him.

He visits the doctor once a year for his checkup and again during the year if any medical needs arise.

For this he pays nothing, and nothing is required of him.

He lives in a nice neighborhood in a house that is much larger than he needs, but he is not required to do any upkeep.

If he makes a mess, someone else cleans it up.

He has his choice of luxurious places to sleep.

He receives these accommodations absolutely free.

He is living like a king and has absolutely no expenses whatsoever.

All of his costs are picked up by others who earn a living.

I was just thinking about all this, and suddenly it hit me like a ton of bricks —

.

.

.

My dog is a Democrat!

H/t Peter

~Eowyn

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Humor, Liberals/Democrats/Left and tagged . Bookmark the permalink.

One response to “Wednesday Funny: My dog

  1. MA in MO | October 25, 2017 at 5:06 am | Reply

    Thanks for the laugh. Our dog is right up there with yours!!!

    Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s