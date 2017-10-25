Singer Sam Smith feels just as much a woman as he does a man

From Yahoo: Sam Smith has opened up about his sexuality in a new interview, speaking frankly about gender and his identity.

Shortly after revealing that he came out as gay at the age of 10, Sam has confessed that he used to cross-dress as a teenager and feels “just as much a woman” as he does a man.

Speaking to Culture magazine, the 25-year-old singer admitted that he still has “loads of heels” at home, adding: “People don’t know this, but when I was 17, I remember becoming obsessed with Boy George and Marilyn, and all that.

“There was on moment in my life where I didn’t own a piece of male clothing, really. I would wear full make-up every day in school, eyelashes, leggings with Dr Martens and huge fur coats, for 2 1/2 years.”

When asked if he considers himself 100% male, Sam poignantly replied with: “I feel just as much woman as I am man.

“I got teased for it. But there were also people respecting me for walking around like that in my school.”

In an interview with iconic singer Sir Elton John, Sam praised his parents for being “incredibly supportive” when he came out as gay shortly after finishing primary school.

He said at the time: “I was very sure of, and in, myself. When I told my mum she said she always knew, she said she knew when I was three, and my dad just asked if I was absolutely sure. And I was sure, even at that age, but they were incredibly supportive.”

DCG

Advertisements