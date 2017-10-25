Pedogate: Pennsylvania Democrat arrested for child porn, including infants & bestiality

On October 11, 2017, police of Radnor Township, about 18 miles from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, arrested and charged Philip Ahr, 66, with sexual abuse of children, 50 counts of child porn possession, 10 counts of child porn distribution, and 60 counts of criminal use of a communication facility — all felonies of the third degree.
Some of the child porn depict adults engaged in sex acts with infants, as well as minors engaged in bestiality.
Philip Ahr is a Democrat, who was elected to the Radnor Township Board of Commissioners and served as the boards’ president until he resigned on October 23, 12 days after his arrest, for “personal reasons”. Despite his arrest and felony charges, Ahr remains on the board. (The Goldwater)
In a press release, Delaware County District Attorney John J. Whelan said:
During the search [of Ahr’s home on Sept. 21], a desktop and laptop computer were confiscated. A forensic examination of the hard drives was conducted by Detective Chris Tankelewicz, which recovered video and numerous graphic images depicting children engaged in sex acts, including one image that depicted a female child approximately 3-5 years old performing oral sex on an adult male. Detectives also located numerous chat logs between Ahr and individuals, dating back to 2013, in which Ahr shared and sought graphic images and videos of children in sexual positions, bondage and engaged in sex acts with adults.Additionally, more than 1,000 web links to pornographic images, some including child pornography, were located as a result of the forensic examination. Both the laptop and desktop computers had Excel spreadsheets located on them which were altered so that upon initial examination they appeared to contain innocuous data. Once the attempts to hide the data were reversed it was discovered that they contained well over a thousand web site addresses. Hundreds of the web addresses were still active and contained child pornography. Significantly, in addition to the web address, each spreadsheet contained a column with a code that signified the content of the web address.An analysis of all the web addresses that were able to be accessed identified over 500 images and videos of child pornography, namely minor children being sexually abused by adult males and females through oral, vaginal, and anal sex, digital penetration, and children posed in sexually explicit positions. Ahr’s collection was mainly comprised of prepubescent girls under the age of 10 years, but also included infants and toddlers. A portion of the images and videos depicted sado masochistic sexual abuse, and children being sexually abused by animals.“Those who possess and share child pornography directly contribute to the appalling exploitation of innocent children and our detectives with the ICAC Task Force are actively working to locate and arrest these perpetrators,” said District Attorney Jack Whelan. “As an elected individual and Chairman of Radnor Board of Commissioners, Mr. Ahr took an oath to serve and protect the residents, and for that reason we hold him to a higher standard of conduct. I would like to commend Sgt. Kenneth Bellis, Det. Edmond Pisani, Detective Chris Tankelewicz and the entire ICAC Task Force for their continued workto find and apprehend these perpetrators.”
Seems as though we are overrun with these perverts, Hollywood, politicians, etc. satan is really busy.
They have become empowered the last eight years especially. No wonder they fought so hard for Clinton and cry so hard because she lost. Their crime spree is coming to an end.
You hit the nail on the head, Glenn47!
Right after Trump was elected president, a bestialist wrote on Reddit that with Trump as President, “we’re in trouble” because “we will come up on the radar” and “we will never get our rights now” as “Trump will never help us,” whereas Hillary “could’ve been swayed aka bribed”.
https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/2016/11/17/maga-beastialists-in-retreat-after-trump-win/
just the tip of the iceburg
Mainstream media?……crickets.
I still cannot wrap my head around the fact that people can hurt children in this manner. I pray that God removes all of these horrible creatures from our planet.
