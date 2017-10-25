Hallowed Be Thy Name: Part 9 – Jehovah-Tsidkenu

He leads me in the paths of righteousness for His Name’s sake. So how much do we know about His Name?

This ninth post is about the next Old Testament name of God:

#9 – Jehovah-Tsidkenu

The Lord Our Righteousness

Use in the Bible: In the Old Testament Jehovah Tsidkenu occurs 2 times. Jehovah Tsidkenu is first used in Jer 23:6:

“In his days Judah shall be saved, and Israel shall dwell safely: and this is his name whereby he shall be called, THE LORD OUR RIGHTEOUSNESS.”

Meaning and Derivation: Jehovah is translated as “The Existing One” or “Lord.” Tsedek (tseh’-dek), from which Tsidkenu derived, means “to be stiff,” “to be straight,” or “righteous” in Hebrew. When the two words are combined – Jehovah Tsidkenu – it can be translated as “The Lord Who is our Righteousness.”

The only true righteousness we can have is the righteousness of Christ in us.

“God made him who had no sin to be sin for us, so that in him we might become the righteousness of God.” – 2 Corinthians 5:21

Our Father who art in Heaven,

hallowed be thy Name (Jehovah-Tsidkenu)

The descriptive covenant names of God in this series:

