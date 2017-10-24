This is Hollyweird: Upcoming Woody Allen film has adult-teen sex scene

From NY Post: Woody Allen’s upcoming movie contains some awkward scenes involving an older man having sex with young starlets, considering the current firestorm about sexual misconduct sparked by the Harvey Weinstein scandal.
We’re told that a plotline in the untitled Allen flick, which is currently filming in New York, centers around a middle-aged man who is sleeping with a much younger woman, among other actresses, and, according to the script, “makes a fool of himself over every ambitious starlet and model.”
In scenes just filmed, a character played by Rebecca Hall accuses 44-year-old actor Jude Law’s character of having sex with a 15-year-old “concubine.” In the scene, the so-called concubine — played by Elle Fanning (19 in real life) — acknowledges her relationship with Law’s much-older character, but then protests that she is 21 years old. After a discussion about his infidelity, Fanning’s character then asks Law, “Were all these women for pleasure, or were you researching a project?”
The film also stars Selena Gomez, Liev Schreiber, Suki Waterhouse and Kelly Rohrbach.
The plot seems perversely timed, given the mounting allegations of sexual harassment and rape against Weinstein. In a further poignant play — since Allen has faced his own allegations of sexual misconduct (which he has strenuously denied) — the director himself recently became entangled in the Weinstein scandal.
Last week, he drew criticism when he said that it was “tragic for the poor women that were involved” and “sad for Harvey that his life is so messed up,” but warned against starting a “witch-hunt atmosphere” in Hollywood, where “every guy in an office who winks at a woman is suddenly having to call a lawyer to defend himself.”
This is all very close to home for Allen. His son Ronan Farrow was the journalist behind the New Yorker’s explosive Weinstein exposé.
Allen later released a statement saying of his strange comment, “When I said I felt sad for Harvey Weinstein, I thought it was clear the meaning was because he is a sad, sick man.”
Allen reps didn’t respond.
Woody didn’t just have sex with (and later married) his step-daughter Soon-Yi.
Dylan Farrow, who was adopted by Woody and Mia Farrow, said he sexually abused her when she was 7 years old:
Woody’s new movie has a plotline that echoes real life. Actress Mariel Hemingway, whom Woody cast in his movie Manhattan when she was only 16, said Woody had tried to seduce her:
And let us also never forget what Woody said on May 18, 2010:
“It would be good…if (Obama) could be dictator for a few years because he could do a lot of good things quickly. I am pleased with Obama. I think he is brilliant. The Republican Party should get out of his way and stop trying to hurt him.”
We are told by Jesus, to forgive as often as we can, it’s paramount to over coming the evil within, amen
I began to be aware of Woody Allen [WA] around 1978-1979, after living in the bush for more than 7 years w/o hydro, telephone, or anything else common to our electro-mechanical civilization [such as it is]. Our human world, what Fr Thomas Berry called ‘Wonderworld’, was an even stranger place to me than when I adopted bush life in 1970. http://thomasberry.org/
For me there is something disturbingly distant about WA: his public life is a vast empty cavern, one he tries to fill w/any and all manner of frantic dysfunctional actions. Like a large-as-life lab rat he scurries to & fro, making a lot of scratching noises that mean nothing of relevance to any other person. To me his life is a desperate paean to his ideal of self, but as it has no moral ground he remains forever adrift on a sea of relativism. He may well be the very definition of ‘suicide by synthetic living’ as I understand it to be.
So true, josephbc!
The older I get the more I believe in synthetic people, weird, non-organic robotoid hybrids or something. They are simulacrums, imitators, emulating life ( and often rising to the power in the arts as they study humanity and what it means to be human so closely.)
Most “literary writers” and film ” auteurs” fall into this category. Celebrating the perverse, the dysfunctional and the just plain messed up in their work, attempting to instill values that will make us ( the loving organic humans) more like them ( synthetic psychopaths.)
A recent interview Salman Rushdie did showed me one of these celebrated, completely cold robotoids in action. No warmth, no authenticity. So many others have been like him. The Phillip Roths, Gore Vidals, etc. so celebrated in the last century.
All of them cold snake beings.
