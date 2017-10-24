Hilarious! Illegals climb over border fence as MSNBC reporter asks whether Trump wall is necessary

Construction of US-Mexico border-wall prototypes had begun nearly a month ago on Sept. 26 just east of the Otay Mesa border crossing in San Diego.

Yesterday, New York Daily News posted a photo gallery of the finished prototypes.

Brett T. reports for Twitchy that four of the wall prototypes are made from concrete, while others used “alternative” materials. Some prototypes incorporate a “see-through” feature. President Trump himself reportedly will pick the winner.

Yesterday, MSNBC did a live report from the site of the prototypes.

As reporter Jacob Soboroff questions whether a more secure border wall is even necessary, his question was answered when, as if on cue, a group of illegals whom Soboroff calls “asylum seekers,” climbed over the low border fence and instantly were accosted by U.S. border-patrol agents on horseback (1:12 mark). You can’t make this stuff up!

This is the waist-high spot along the border fence where the illegals easily climbed over into the U.S. ↓

What a travesty of a border fence. Why was the useless fence even built in the first place?

See also “Trump’s Wall is a go! House approves $1.6B down payment for border wall”.

~Eowyn

Advertisements