Hilarious! Illegals climb over border fence as MSNBC reporter asks whether Trump wall is necessary

Posted on October 24, 2017

Construction of US-Mexico border-wall prototypes had begun nearly a month ago on Sept. 26 just east of the Otay Mesa border crossing in San Diego.

Yesterday, New York Daily News posted a photo gallery of the finished prototypes.

Brett T. reports for Twitchy that four of the wall prototypes are made from concrete, while others used “alternative” materials. Some prototypes incorporate a “see-through” feature. President Trump himself reportedly will pick the winner.

Yesterday, MSNBC did a live report from the site of the prototypes.

As reporter Jacob Soboroff questions whether a more secure border wall is even necessary, his question was answered when, as if on cue, a group of illegals whom Soboroff calls “asylum seekers,” climbed over the low border fence and instantly were accosted by U.S. border-patrol agents on horseback (1:12 mark). You can’t make this stuff up!

This is the waist-high spot along the border fence where the illegals easily climbed over into the U.S.  

What a travesty of a border fence. Why was the useless fence even built in the first place?

See also “Trump’s Wall is a go! House approves $1.6B down payment for border wall”.

~Eowyn

4 responses to “Hilarious! Illegals climb over border fence as MSNBC reporter asks whether Trump wall is necessary

  1. Sherry | October 24, 2017 at 12:54 pm | Reply

    Electric fence anyone? Anything less is just the same kind of child’s play that we see above.

    Like

  2. truckjunkie | October 24, 2017 at 1:32 pm | Reply

    Maybe that’s the reason for the design with the “Grid” along the bottom. They’d have to find something to keep the dirt from falling through,THEN work fast enough to get it done before the Border Patrol came by and saw the wall’s “transparency” obstructed there. I can see now where it won’t be easy keeping the wall intact. It’ll either take electric fence or weaponry to maintain its integrity. (I STILL think get the various State and Local Militia’s to cover the high traffic areas and just shoot anybody who crosses the line. Box up the remains a couple of times per week and Air-Drop ’em at the Mexico Capital Building. It’s obvious nothing short of that will stop ’em.

    Liked by 1 person

