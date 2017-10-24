Hallowed Be Thy Name: Part 8 – Jehovah Shammah

He leads me in the paths of righteousness for His Name’s sake. So how much do we know about His Name?

This eighth post is about the next Old Testament name of God:

#8 – Jehovah Shammah

The Lord Is There

Use in the Bible: In the Old Testament Jehovah Shammah occurs only once in Ezekiel 48:35:

“The distance all around will be 18,000 cubits. “And the name of the city from that time on will be: the Lord is there.”

Meaning and Derivation: Jehovah is translated as “The Existing One” or “Lord.” Shammah is derived from the Hebrew word sham, which can be translated as “there.” Jehovah Shammah is a symbolic name for the earthly Jerusalem. The name indicates that God has not abandoned Jerusalem, leaving it in ruins, but that there will be a restoration.

We see things with more hope, knowing “The Lord is There.”

Things may look bad, but we are not abandoned or forsaken.

Our Father who art in Heaven,

hallowed be thy Name (Jehovah-Shammah)

The descriptive covenant names of God in this series:

