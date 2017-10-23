On November 8, liberals will scream helplessly at the sky

This takes Trump Derangement Syndrome to a whole new level.

On November 8, at 6 pm EST, thousands of people will gather at the Boston Common on Charles St., Boston, Massachusetts, angrily look up at the sky, and scream helplessly.

Why?

Because November 8 will be the first anniversary of the election of Donald John Trump to the presidency and the concomitant defeat of Hillary Clinton.

A Facebook page dedicated to the event has already gathered thousands of interested people:

4,500 said they’ll be there.

33,000 said they’re “interested”.

If that Facebook page is taken down, here it is in the Internet’s archive.

Liberalism truly is a mental disorder.

H/t Voat

~Eowyn

