On November 8, liberals will scream helplessly at the sky

This takes Trump Derangement Syndrome to a whole new level.
On November 8, at 6 pm EST, thousands of people will gather at the Boston Common on Charles St., Boston, Massachusetts, angrily look up at the sky, and scream helplessly.
Why?
Because November 8 will be the first anniversary of the election of Donald John Trump to the presidency and the concomitant defeat of Hillary Clinton.
A Facebook page dedicated to the event has already gathered thousands of interested people:
- 4,500 said they’ll be there.
- 33,000 said they’re “interested”.
If that Facebook page is taken down, here it is in the Internet’s archive.
Liberalism truly is a mental disorder.
H/t Voat
~Eowyn
Advertisements
ALERT NOW CRAZY AND INSANE PEOPLE TO SCREAM HELPLESSLY AT THE SKY
Published on Oct 23, 2017 – 126 views
LikeLiked by 1 person
They will howl and we will laugh; both will cry. One, tears of lament. The other, tears of utter joy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Many sound years (what would that be in light years?), their voices maybe heard in a distant galaxy with its own SETI program listening for intelligent life. The sound will be ignored.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Toward the bottom of this link, is another link for State of the Nation https://ourgreaterdestiny.wordpress.com/2017/10/23/babylon-is-here-oct-nov-2017-major-occult-activity/
Antifa was exposed with an undercover video made by private journalists who infiltrated their operation on the State of the Nation link.
The police were very grateful to get the video BEFOREHAND making arrests easier. NO ONE from the MSM wanted the video BEFORE Antifa went wild. All of the MSM just walked away including Night-Line. After the brutality, MSM was forced to report it.
Antifa has plans for more multiple city riots November. Boston is one of the target cities and the above “scream event” could be be a snare to lure in more unsuspecting Trump hater snowflakes onto Antifa’s weaponized turf.
LikeLike
I didn’t think 11/9/16 could get any better then along comes this news. Plenty new material for TDS memes!
LikeLike