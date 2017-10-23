Neutrogena spokeswoman actress Gabrielle Union advocates rimming

Are we in Hell yet?
Gabrielle Union, 44, is an actress whose movies (The Brothers, Deliver Us from Eva, etc.) and TV show of which I’d never heard, even less watched.
She is also a spokeswoman for Neutrogena, which no doubt is just delighted with her graphic sex talk on the SiriusXM satellite radio show Sway in the Morning — on masturbation (beginning when she was 5 years old), fellatio, cunnilingus, and “rimming,” aka “eating ass” — the licking of someone’s anus.
Union said everyone “eats ass” but they won’t admit to it, and that young people should be taught to “eat ass” because “you gotta teach these kids, you gotta get them young”.
It is because of “rimming” that intestinal parasites ordinarily found in the tropics are encountered in the bodies of American gay men. An extremely high rate of parasitic and other intestinal infections is documented among male homosexual practitioners because of oral-anal contact. There are so many infections that a syndrome called “the Gay Bowel” is described in the medical literature. Gay bowel syndrome includes such diseases as Hepatitis A, Giardia lamblia, Entamoeba histolytica,Epstein-Barr virus,Neisseria meningitides,Shigellosis, Salmonellosis, Pediculosis, scabies, Campylobacter, and typhoid.
Here’s contact info. for Neutrogena:
- Phone: 1-800-582-4048
- Email: click here
~Eowyn
disgusting and ignorant comments from that sleaze bag!
she should NOT include children (that includes teens) in her filth talk!
it’s a shame no one called her out on the lies she was disbursing….as long as these morons say “empowerment” anything after that ‘is all good’.
just more filth from hollyweird!
and I don’t use neutrogena….but I certainly would not after listening to her dis-information session.
I did give them a call though. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just like Hillary, she’s a nasty womyn.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:
Reblogged on kommonsensjane/blogkommonsents.
People might associate and be aware of these facts; but, what does this woman achieve other than branding herself with “no moral compass” or was it “shock jock” value she was trying to achieve. Why would you want to bring yourself to this level of discourse. Sure it is a fact, it is out there – but at least – save some grace for yourself, lady – not just at the dinner table. Is this just what you call “talking black talk?” If so, Netrogena is not for me. Some facts are better “read” than “said” when you talk about dragging children into the fray. Would you mind, if they experience being children first and then they can decide what side of the facts they want to ride that wave.
kommonsentsjane
LikeLike
I am aghast that this woman turns out to be so vile, so nasty. I can hardly believe what I am hearing come out of her mouth. By all means call Neutrogena, to inform them they have a loose canon representing them. It is difficult to look at her, hear her filthy speech and beliefs, and perceive that she is a child of God. I can understand why perhaps in the wisdom of The Lord, he has declared that she be rendered infertile . . . how many decent people would want to entrust an innocent baby to her care and keeping?
LikeLike
She has been very vocal these last few days with her #metoo rape claims. Makes me now wonder if they are true. She is a very sick woman. Ugghhh..another company to boycott..(i do/did use some neutrogena products)
LikeLike