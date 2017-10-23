He leads me in the paths of righteousness for His Name’s sake. So how much do we know about His Name?

This seventh post is about the next Old Testament name of God:

#7 – Jehovah-Rapha

The Lord That Heals

Use in the Bible: In the Old Testament Jehovah-Rapha (The Lord that Heals) is used in Exd 15:26:

“He said, ‘If you listen carefully to the LORD your God and do what is right in his eyes, if you pay attention to his commands and keep all his decrees, I will not bring on you any of the diseases I brought on the Egyptians, for I am the LORD, who heals you.'”

Meaning and Derivation: Jehovah is translated as “The Existing One” or “Lord.” Rapha (râpâ’) means “to restore”, “to heal” or “to make healthful” in Hebrew. When the two words are combined – Jehovah Rapha – it can be translated as “Jehovah Who Heals.” (cf. Jer 30:17; Jer 3:22; Isa 30:26; Isa 61:1; Psa 103:3). Jehovah is the Great Physician who heals the physical and emotional needs of His people.

No wonder the earthly ministry of Jesus was marked by so many healing. He is the Great Physician.

Our Father who art in Heaven,

hallowed be thy Name (Jehovah-Rapha)

