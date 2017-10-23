He leads me in the paths of righteousness for His Name’s sake. So how much do we know about His Name?
This seventh post is about the next Old Testament name of God:
#7 – Jehovah-Rapha
The Lord That Heals
Use in the Bible: In the Old Testament Jehovah-Rapha (The Lord that Heals) is used in Exd 15:26:
“He said, ‘If you listen carefully to the LORD your God and do what is right in his eyes, if you pay attention to his commands and keep all his decrees, I will not bring on you any of the diseases I brought on the Egyptians, for I am the LORD, who heals you.'”
Meaning and Derivation: Jehovah is translated as “The Existing One” or “Lord.” Rapha (râpâ’) means “to restore”, “to heal” or “to make healthful” in Hebrew. When the two words are combined – Jehovah Rapha – it can be translated as “Jehovah Who Heals.” (cf. Jer 30:17; Jer 3:22; Isa 30:26; Isa 61:1; Psa 103:3). Jehovah is the Great Physician who heals the physical and emotional needs of His people.
No wonder the earthly ministry of Jesus was marked by so many healing. He is the Great Physician.
Our Father who art in Heaven,
hallowed be thy Name (Jehovah-Rapha)
The descriptive covenant names of God in this series:
- El Shaddai (Lord God Almighty)
- El Elyon (The Most High God)
- Adonai (Lord, Master)
- Yahweh (Lord, Jehovah)
- Jehovah Nissi (The Lord My Banner)
- Jehovah-Raah (The Lord My Shepherd)
- Jehovah Rapha (The Lord That Heals)
- Jehovah Shammah (The Lord Is There)
- Jehovah Tsidkenu (The Lord Our Righteousness)
- Jehovah Mekoddishkem (The Lord Who Sanctifies You)
- El Olam (The Everlasting God)
- Elohim (God)
- Qanna (Jealous)
- Jehovah Jireh (The Lord Will Provide)
- Jehovah Shalom (The Lord Is Peace)
- Jehovah Sabaoth (The Lord of Hosts)
Taken from the Blue Letter Bible: https://www.blueletterbible.org/study/misc/name_god.cfm
WOW..!! Thank You Dr. E. = What a Series – to learn more about “Our Father God,” = “Which are’t in Heaven, -” This Study Proves: = that each and Every short line part of “The Lord’s Prayer” = can Open Up to a much larger & longer lesson on understanding of one’s upward learning curve..!! Right On.!! – I meant Write On…!!!
Dear Eddie:
Thank you for your praise, but your thanks should go to TrailDust, who’s the author of this series!
TD . . . . This truly is a beautiful series. Thank you.
