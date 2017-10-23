Big rate hikes for health insurance will slam Washingtonians

Obamacare going as planned…
This is not happening just in Washington. I have health insurance with BCBS OK and pay $550/month – up from $380/month last year. I have no co-pays (I pay the full contracted price when I walk through the doctor’s door) and a $6,800 annual deductible. BCBS informed me that my wonderful plan is being eliminated and I will soon receive my options for next year. I can hardly wait to see how much I get slammed.
From MyNorthwest.com: Open enrollment for health insurance in 2018 starts on Nov. 1 and thousands of people in Washington state will see big increases in their premiums.
The state’s insurance commissioner will officially release rates next week, and his office is warning that hundreds of thousands of people who do not get their insurance through an employer, will see a rate hike in the double digits.
Some 330,000 Washingtonians don’t get health insurance through an employer.
“I’m one of the folks who has to go out and get insurance on my own,” said Edward Weatherly, who is currently working a temp job. His monthly premiums? “It costs me about $430 a month,” Weatherly said.
And the state’s insurance commissioner, Mike Kreidler, says rates for 2018 will go up – by a lot. “We’re looking at rate increases that are going to be in the 20s (percentage). We haven’t seen that, except going back before the Affordable Care Act,” Kreidler said.
The ones hardest hit will be the middle class – people who don’t qualify for a subsidy.
“It’s that person who doesn’t receive any help that I’m worried about. That’s going (to) say, ‘I’m going to hit the wall and I can’t afford this any longer,’” Kriedler said.
Weatherly is one of those individuals. He says it’s already difficult to make ends meet. “In addition to the rent, it’s pretty tough every month,” Weatherly said. “And there have been a couple of times I’ve thought about letting the insurance go.”
It gets worse – the insurance commissioner says people who are not subsidized with the most popular “Silver Plan” could see even more dramatic rate hikes. “On top of the mid-20 percent rate increase, they could see a 9 to 27 percent (increase) on top of that,” Kreidler said.
He says one reason for the steep increases is the uncertainty coming out of Washington, D.C. “I don’t care if they call it ‘Trumpcare’ whatever it is. But you’ve got to do something to make sure you’re taking care of the people. Access to affordable quality health insurance,” he said.
Weatherly says he’s hoping for a change.
“I’m hoping we just get to a point where it becomes a right. So many things that we argue about, at both the national and the state level, that to me in the overall scheme of things don’t mean anything. It’s not life and death. Whereas health insurance, to me, is life and death,” Weatherly said.
The state insurance commissioner plans to release official rate hikes Thursday. Where you live could also impact how much your rates will go up, and the rates will be broken down by region, insurer and plan.
DCG
I’m so sorry to learn of this, dear! May Trump’s dsire to send federal grants directly to states become retroactive to protect you from Obamacare looting!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I feel your pain. We haven’t gotten our yearly increase rate and I am not looking forward to it.
The only way we can correct this mess is let the President do what he does best, save money. And stop pandering to big pharma and no more lobbyist,
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s sad to see that people have no real choice about ‘health’ care. We can’t go to Chiropractors, Herbalists, Naturopaths, TCM, Homeopathic doctors or any Integrative medical people. Some ‘choice’! People eat bad food and that is a big part of their health problems. Just look at the Weston A Price foundation and see how bad this low fat no fat no animal products diet ruins your health! Most health problems are from fast food, nutritional deficiencies and consuming GMO and glyphosate contaminated foods.
The ‘tax’ called Obamanation care is just another way to destroy the wealth of the middle class by ‘forcing’ them to buy fake health care. All allopathic doctors do is push drugs. Trump could get rid of this if he wanted to, but he’s controlled opposition. Just like he could repeal this smart meter installation that Obama foisted on us, but he doesn’t.
Years ago he ran for president as a democrat. Remember that?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree. If the MSM, the DemocRATS, the RINO’s would all be honest, this is happening not because of President Trump but because ObamaCare is doing just exactly what Obama, Pelosi, and all others in favor of this plan intended for it to do. Just because President Trump is in office, him and his administration will get the blame. A little honesty in reporting what is actually happening would go a long way to solving the insurance fiasco. As for me, I am fully insured, and I plan on using as little as absolutely possible of my insurance benefits. My husband on the other hand has used enough medial insurance — either employer insurance or Medicare — for me and at least a few hundred others. I have known more people die with medical insurance than I have without. There is a huge difference between having medical insurance and receiving medical care and as long as those two are intertwined we will have a medical insurance crises. I could go on to say that medical insurance costs is not the problem, just like the minimum wage is not the problem. The problem is the manipulation of the value of the dollar. However, that gets into a whole other realm. I am much more concerned about the pharmaceutical/medical/government complex than I am of a military/industrial complex. May the Lord have mercy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The state of Washington isn’t the only one. Big health insurance rate hikes are happening all across the U.S.
But no one in the corrupt partisan MSM would ever ask Obama about his
promise lies that our health insurance costs would actually go down, not up, and that we can keep our doctors.
LikeLiked by 1 person