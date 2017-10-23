Al Gore says Trump has “surrounded himself with polluters”

Are ManBearPig’s private jet flights powered by unicorn farts?

From Hollywood Reporter: Al Gore previously expressed cautious optimism that Donald Trump would rethink some of his environmental policies, but the former vice president said he now realizes that he got that wrong.

Speaking at Mexico’s Morelia film fest this week, where he is presenting his Inconvenient Truth sequel, Gore chuckled when a reporter asked him when he would show the film to Donald Trump.

“I had a lot of conversations with Donald Trump after he was elected and after he went into the White House and I actually thought there was a realistic chance that he would come to his senses, but I was wrong,” Gore said.

Gore has not spoken with the president since the announcement that the U.S. was pulling out of the Paris climate accord and he now says he’s “not going to waste any more time” on reaching out to Trump.

The former vice president slammed the decision to withdraw from the agreement, calling it “reckless and indefensible.”

An Inconvenient Sequel opened stateside in August. Just days ahead of the release, a conservative think tank criticized the former vice president, saying his electricity bills showed he consumed at least 21 times more energy than the average American.

On the campaign trail, Trump repeatedly vowed to “drain the swamp” in Washington, but Gore believes that has not happened: “I think he has surrounded himself with polluters and special interests who seem to not care at all about the public interest.”

Trump’s EPA chief Scott Pruitt has questioned the consensus of scientists that the earth is warming and that man-made climate emissions are to blame.

