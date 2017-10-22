Vanity Fair magazine names Michelle Obama, but not Melania Trump, for best dressed list

From Fox News, Sept. 7, 2017:
Vanity Fair just released its annual International Best Dressed List, but there’s one name in particular that’s missing and people have taken notice.
First Lady Melania Trump didn’t make the cut, although her predecessor, Michelle Obama, did (not for the first time). But while no Trump family members are on the list, the Washington Post points out that Melania’s go-to stylist, Hervé Pierre – who dressed the First Lady for her husband’s inaugural ball, along with several other high-profile events – was named….
In response, fans of the First Lady are fuming over the Trump family’s exclusion from the Vanity Fair list, with some accusing the publication of ignoring her purely out of spite.
Let’s compare Big Mike and Melania in their casual clothes:
Not even close . . . .
Vanity Fair must have a thing for trannies:
Michelle Obama was THE WORST dressed First Lady of all times. Her and Oprah must use the same dresser. Neither has any taste or flair for fashion.
Confirms what we all know, the fix is in. To even compare the two would be a travesty. Too bad Vanity Fair isn’t adult enough to put aside their political leanings. We shall see what happens from shooting themselves in the foot.
What a difference! Like from night to day”. I love the day, the night is sinister because it hides all that is obscure. BTW, First Lady Mrs Trump stands upright, distinguished, she’s a natural. On the reverse of the coin, Mickey’O is always grabbing at the front as if the “apparatus” is on the upswing, unmanageable, “she” needs one of those elephant cap strap to hold it in place. There is an old saying that says “you can dress a monkey in silk and a monkey always be”
Oh yeah, Moochelle was always best dressed…for Halloween
Did hilliary make the list? I here Chairman Mao outfits are all the rage.
