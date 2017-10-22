Vanity Fair magazine names Michelle Obama, but not Melania Trump, for best dressed list

From Fox News, Sept. 7, 2017:

Vanity Fair just released its annual International Best Dressed List, but there’s one name in particular that’s missing and people have taken notice.

First Lady Melania Trump didn’t make the cut, although her predecessor, Michelle Obama, did (not for the first time). But while no Trump family members are on the list, the Washington Post points out that Melania’s go-to stylist, Hervé Pierre – who dressed the First Lady for her husband’s inaugural ball, along with several other high-profile events – was named….

In response, fans of the First Lady are fuming over the Trump family’s exclusion from the Vanity Fair list, with some accusing the publication of ignoring her purely out of spite.