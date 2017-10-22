Vanity Fair magazine names Michelle Obama, but not Melania Trump, for best dressed list

Posted on October 22, 2017 by | 5 Comments

From Fox News, Sept. 7, 2017:

Vanity Fair just released its annual International Best Dressed List, but there’s one name in particular that’s missing and people have taken notice.

First Lady Melania Trump didn’t make the cut, although her predecessor, Michelle Obama, did (not for the first time). But while no Trump family members are on the list, the Washington Post points out that Melania’s go-to stylist, Hervé Pierre – who dressed the First Lady for her husband’s inaugural ball, along with several other high-profile events – was named….

In response, fans of the First Lady are fuming over the Trump family’s exclusion from the Vanity Fair list, with some accusing the publication of ignoring her purely out of spite.

Let’s compare Big Mike and Melania in their casual clothes:

Not even close . . . .

Vanity Fair must have a thing for trannies:

H/t Will Shanley

~Eowyn

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Liberals/Democrats/Left, Melania Trump, Michelle Obama, MSM, Trump Derangement Syndrome, United States and tagged , . Bookmark the permalink.

5 responses to “Vanity Fair magazine names Michelle Obama, but not Melania Trump, for best dressed list

  1. Karen Bracken | October 22, 2017 at 6:40 am | Reply

    Michelle Obama was THE WORST dressed First Lady of all times. Her and Oprah must use the same dresser. Neither has any taste or flair for fashion.

    Liked by 1 person

  2. Glenn47 | October 22, 2017 at 6:40 am | Reply

    Confirms what we all know, the fix is in. To even compare the two would be a travesty. Too bad Vanity Fair isn’t adult enough to put aside their political leanings. We shall see what happens from shooting themselves in the foot.

    Liked by 1 person

  3. Alma | October 22, 2017 at 6:55 am | Reply

    What a difference! Like from night to day”. I love the day, the night is sinister because it hides all that is obscure. BTW, First Lady Mrs Trump stands upright, distinguished, she’s a natural. On the reverse of the coin, Mickey’O is always grabbing at the front as if the “apparatus” is on the upswing, unmanageable, “she” needs one of those elephant cap strap to hold it in place. There is an old saying that says “you can dress a monkey in silk and a monkey always be”

    Like

  4. Christian Zionist | October 22, 2017 at 7:05 am | Reply

    Oh yeah, Moochelle was always best dressed…for Halloween

    Like

  5. YouKnowWho | October 22, 2017 at 7:07 am | Reply

    Did hilliary make the list? I here Chairman Mao outfits are all the rage.

    Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s