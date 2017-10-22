Sunday Devotional: And the Word became flesh

Isaiah 45:5-8, 12

I am the LORD and there is no other,

there is no God besides me.

It is I who arm you, though you know me not,

so that toward the rising and the setting of the sun

people may know that there is none besides me.

I form the light, and create the darkness,

I make weal and create woe;

I, the LORD, do all these things….

I, the LORD, have created this….

It was I who made the earth

and created the people upon it;

It was my hands that stretched out the heavens;

I gave the order to all their host.

But “No one has ever seen God” (John 1:18).

So God “became flesh” (John 1:14).

John 1:1-14, 17-18

In the beginning was the Word,

and the Word was with God,

and the Word was God.

He was in the beginning with God.

All things came to be through him,

and without him nothing came to be.

What came to be through him was life,

and this life was the light of the human race;

the light shines in the darkness,

and the darkness has not overcome it.

A man named John was sent from God.

He came for testimony, to testify to the light,

so that all might believe through him.

He was not the light, but came to testify to the light.

The true light, which enlightens everyone,

was coming into the world.

He was in the world,

and the world came to be through him,

but the world did not know him.

He came to what was his own,

but his own people did not accept him.

But to those who did accept him

he gave power to become children of God,

to those who believe in his name,

who were born not by natural generation

nor by human choice

nor by a man’s decision but of God.

And the Word became flesh

and made his dwelling among us,

and we saw his glory,

the glory as of the Father’s only Son,

full of grace and truth….

because while the law was given through Moses,

grace and truth came through Jesus Christ.

No one has ever seen God.

The only Son, God, who is at the Father’s side,

has revealed him.

For “I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me” (John 14:6). And “Whoever hates me also hates my Father” -(John 15:23).

