Proggies love Trump’s tax plan…when told it’s Bernie’s

Posted on October 22, 2017 by | 4 Comments

Better than “whatever” Trump is proposing. Skulls full of mush…

Good job Campus Reform!

DCG

4 responses to “Proggies love Trump’s tax plan…when told it’s Bernie’s

  1. Pat Riot | October 22, 2017 at 5:02 am | Reply

    Priceless!… Passing it around to every liberal I know. Might help shake things a bit.

  2. Dr. Eowyn | October 22, 2017 at 5:50 am | Reply

    No wonder some call them “libtards”.

  3. drofmanythings | October 22, 2017 at 6:25 am | Reply

    Group think has replaced considered opinions.

  4. YouKnowWho | October 22, 2017 at 6:36 am | Reply

    You know liberals that will let you talk? Much less listen?

    I sent this in to the local Newspaper Letters section –

    A recent perusal of several internet sources reveals that when you substitute Hillary Clinton’s, Barack Obama’s or Bernie Sanders’ names when giving President Trump’s talking points or proposals, many people suddenly think they’re very good ideas. What does this say about how knowledgeable the voting public is?

    I find that it’s fun to read the op/ed in the paper and substitute their names for Mr. Trump’s. It’s amazing how what the libatards say about the President describes them to a T.

