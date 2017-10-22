He leads me in the paths of righteousness for His Name’s sake. So how much do we know about His Name?
This sixth post is about the next Old Testament name of God:
#6 – Jehovah-Raah
The Lord My Shepherd
Use in the Bible: In the Old Testament Jehovah-Raah (The Lord my Shepherd) is used in Psalm 23:
“The Lord is my shepherd (Jehovah-Raah),
I lack nothing.
He makes me lie down in green pastures,
he leads me beside quiet waters,
he refreshes my soul.
He guides me along the right paths
for his name’s sake.
Even though I walk
through the darkest valley,
I will fear no evil,
for you are with me;
your rod and your staff,
they comfort me.
You prepare a table before me
in the presence of my enemies.
You anoint my head with oil;
my cup overflows.
Surely your goodness and love will follow me
all the days of my life,
and I will dwell in the house of the Lord
forever.”
Meaning and Derivation: Jehovah is translated as “The Existing One” or “Lord.” The chief meaning of Jehovah is derived from the Hebrew word Havah meaning “to be” or “to exist.” It also suggests “to become” or specifically “to become known” – this denotes a God who reveals Himself unceasingly. Rô’eh from which Raah derived, means “shepherd” in Hebrew. A shepherd is one who feeds or leads his flock to pasture (Eze 34:11-15). An extend translation of this word, rea’, is “friend” or “companion.” This indicates the intimacy God desires between Himself and His people. When the two words are combined – Jehovah Raah – it can be translated as “The Lord my Friend.”
“I am the good shepherd. The good shepherd lays down his life for the sheep.” – John 10:11
Our Father who art in Heaven,
hallowed be thy Name (Jehovah-Raah)
Taken from the Blue Letter Bible: https://www.blueletterbible.org/study/misc/name_god.cfm
