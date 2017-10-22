safety

Gungrabber expert Julianne Moore stars in this movie (as the elder character Rose) which opened on October 20. From Rotten Tomatoes (where it has a score of 6.5/10):

“Based on Brian Selznick’s critically acclaimed novel Ben and Rose are children from two different eras who secretly wish their lives were different. Ben longs for the father he has never known, while Rose dreams of a mysterious actress whose life she chronicles in a scrapbook. When Ben discovers a puzzling clue in his home and Rose reads an enticing headline in the newspaper, both children set out on quests to find what they are missing that unfold with mesmerizing symmetry.”

The movie is from Roadside Attractions and Amazon Studios. Amazon Studios suspended an executive, Roy Price, for allegations of sexual harassment. Price eventually resigned.

Julianne is a spokeswomyn for Everytown for Gun Safety. She wants you to #RejecttheNRA and limit the number of guns you can own.

Don’t waste your money on this sanctimonious womyn’s film.

DCG

