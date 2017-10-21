This is why we oppose gender-neutral bathrooms: Transgender rapes 10-year-old girl in bathroom

Remember those gender-neutral rest rooms in Target stores and other places?

On April 19, 2016, the chain store Target announced a new policy of allowing members of the opposite sex to use the bathroom or fitting room that fits whatever gender they imagine themselves to be.

Many women and parents object to the policy due to their concern that adult males claiming to be “transgenders” would use their access to those gender-neutral facilities for illicit ends.

Those fears were confirmed when reports came in June 2016 of a young man who went into the ladies changing room at a Texas Target store, peered over the wall into a neighboring cubicle, and took pictures of a young girl who was trying on clothes.

Now, a case in Casper, Wyoming, further validates those concerns.

Shane Sanderson reports for the Casper Star-Tribune that on October 18, 2017, Casper resident Miguel Martinez was found guilty of first-degree and second-degree sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl in a bathroom in a private residence.

At a previous hearing, public defender Tracy Hucke said that her client, Miguel Martinez, identifies as a woman and uses the name Michelle. (Source)

During the trial, prosecutors played video of the girl describing the assault to a forensic interviewer for the Children’s Advocacy Project. The girl told the interviewer that Martinez should go to jail.

Martinez could face up to 70 years in prison. He will be sentenced at a later date.

On February 22, 2017, one month and two days after he was inaugurated as America’s 45th president, President Trump revoked Barack Obama’s directive that public schools must allow transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice. (Reuters)

~Eowyn

