This is why we oppose gender-neutral bathrooms: Transgender rapes 10-year-old girl in bathroom

Remember those gender-neutral rest rooms in Target stores and other places?
On April 19, 2016, the chain store Target announced a new policy of allowing members of the opposite sex to use the bathroom or fitting room that fits whatever gender they imagine themselves to be.
Many women and parents object to the policy due to their concern that adult males claiming to be “transgenders” would use their access to those gender-neutral facilities for illicit ends.
Those fears were confirmed when reports came in June 2016 of a young man who went into the ladies changing room at a Texas Target store, peered over the wall into a neighboring cubicle, and took pictures of a young girl who was trying on clothes.
Now, a case in Casper, Wyoming, further validates those concerns.
Shane Sanderson reports for the Casper Star-Tribune that on October 18, 2017, Casper resident Miguel Martinez was found guilty of first-degree and second-degree sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl in a bathroom in a private residence.
At a previous hearing, public defender Tracy Hucke said that her client, Miguel Martinez, identifies as a woman and uses the name Michelle. (Source)
The girl’s mother reported to Casper police in March that her daughter said Martinez, a family friend, invited her into the bathroom, touched her breasts and genitalia before penetrating her. Nurses at the Wyoming Medical Center completed a sexual assault exam and found redness and abrasions on the girl’s genitalia.
Martinez denied molesting the child to arresting officers and pleaded not guilty to the charges in May at an arraignment in Natrona County District Court.
According to court documents, Martinez was drunk on the night of the assault and a breath test showed he had a blood alcohol concentration of .218, nearly three times the legal limit to drive.
During the trial, prosecutors played video of the girl describing the assault to a forensic interviewer for the Children’s Advocacy Project. The girl told the interviewer that Martinez should go to jail.
Martinez could face up to 70 years in prison. He will be sentenced at a later date.
On February 22, 2017, one month and two days after he was inaugurated as America’s 45th president, President Trump revoked Barack Obama’s directive that public schools must allow transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice. (Reuters)
~Eowyn
sick…just sick…on every level
that poor child with another PC “parent” (which is an oxymoron)
I pray for all the children
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s why Obongo was placed. To destroy America. Hanging is too good for the lot of them. Let’s all turn our backs on the accumulated wisdom of 2,000 years of Christian culture. That’s how we get drag queens reading to school kids, after school Satanist meetings, “gender optional” bathrooms. When will it be baby-rape and cannibalism in public facilities?
Only time will tell if we survive this as a nation and as a culture.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“When will it be baby-rape and cannibalism in public facilities?”
Horribly enough, I just read a story the other day of a man caught raping a two year old in a public bathroom.
And some years ago here in Canada a man murdered then cannibalized another man on a Greyhound bus. (That man now walks free if you can believe that!) So much evil in the world 😦
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would say that that 70 years is the appropriate sentence for this goon . . . . and the general population in prison needs to be appraised of what he was doing that got him there. Thank God our current President rescinded the previous edicts of Obummer, but closing the barn doors after the horse got out is little consolation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Make this scum bag get sodomize while in jail……with a burning skewer.
LikeLike
I wouldn’t be surprised if they put him in a women’s prison to match his “gender preference”…and he raped women while in prison…this sickness of the soul will not stop until he dies or submits to the Lord.
LikeLike
This Pervert needs to be CIRCUMCISED like the Muslim Arabs circumcised their Black male slaves, cutting everything off and leaving a little pipe for them to pee from.
LikeLike
Excuse my “French”: Pig whore, vermin, swine!
LikeLike
Seperate Transgender Toilets will be built wholly funded by lefties !
LikeLike
It’s bad enough getting molested,but to get molested by what looks like a drunk rodeo clown will have her in therapy for along time….
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am proud to say not one member of my immediate family has stepped foot in a Target since their misguided policy took effect.
And the best part??? We don’t miss the place one bit.
LikeLike
What ever happened to the liberal mantra “if it saves just one child”?
LikeLike
Reblogged this on World4Justice : NOW! Lobby Forum..
LikeLike