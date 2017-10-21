Mommy cat adopts abandoned puppies

Miss Kitty is a female cat in South Carolina who lost her litter of kittens.
Meanwhile, a neighbor’s dog gave birth to five puppies, but refused to care for them.
So Miss Kitty carried the puppies, one by one, to her hiding place underneath the house, and adopted them as her own.
Miss Kitty’s owners thought it better that she should care for kittens. So they put a call out for abandoned or stranded kittens, and found two, which they brought to Miss Kitty.
Miss Kitty immediately adopted the kittens, but instead of abandoning the puppies, simply added the kittens to her brood, whom she lovingly nursed and groomed.
Veterinarian Dr. Andrew Holland said that while cats have been known to adopt orphaned kittens, and dogs orphaned puppies, it’s unusual for a cat to adopt the babies of another species.
This cat puts human females to shame, who
abort kill our babies, then have the gall to call it a Constitutional right.
Was this the terrible choice that Adam and Eve made in the First Garden? Despite being well provided for in the Garden, our first parents chose to disobey God’s explicit instruction not to eat from one particular tree, as well as ignore God’s explicit warnings of the consequences of disobedience. Wanting to be “like gods” who would determine for themselves what is right and wrong, Adam and Eve spurned the moral instincts God had already embedded in their hearts — instincts that Miss Kitty and other animals retain.
No wonder St. Bonaventure called them “creatures without sin”. Unlike we humans who are each born tinder for sin (fomes peccati), non-human creatures did not want to be “like gods” and are without Original Sin, having chosen to retain the light of God, which humans contemptuously call “animal instincts”.
H/t FOTM‘s MomOfIV
See also these other examples of animal moral instincts and heroism:
- Hero dog saves goats and deer from Northern California inferno
- Extraordinary video footage of dogs protecting human babies from harm
- Brave cat protects baby from man’s attacks
- Hero cat pounds on door; saves family from carbon monoxide poisoning
- Animals who saved human lives: pig, dogs, gorilla, lions
- Brave dog stays with injured mate on railway for 2 days
- Mommy rat saves her baby from snake
- Hero mommy rabbit saves babies from snake
- A mother never forgets: Elephant spends 11 hours desperately trying to pull her baby free from muddy well
- Homeless dog saves newborn baby from garbage dump
- Homeless dog rescues woman from car wreck
- Creation: Monkey revives electrocuted friend
- Animal altruism: Turtle lends a helping hand to another
~Eowyn
What an amazingly beautiful story!
LikeLike