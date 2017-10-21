He leads me in the paths of righteousness for His Name’s sake. So how much do we know about His Name?

This fifth post is about the next Old Testament name of God:

#5 – Jehova-Nissi

The Lord My Banner, The Lord My Miracle

Use in the Bible: In the Old Testament Jehovah-Nissi occurs only once.

“Moses built an altar and called it

The LORD is my Banner (Jehovah Nissi).”

– Exodus 17:15

Meaning and Derivation: Jehovah is translated as “The Existing One” or “Lord.” The chief meaning of Jehovah is derived from the Hebrew word Havah meaning “to be” or “to exist.” It also suggests “to become” or specifically “to become known” – this denotes a God who reveals Himself unceasingly. Nes (nês), from which Nissi derived, means “banner” in Hebrew. In Exd 17:15, Moses, recognizing that the Lord was Israel’s banner under which they defeated the Amalekites, builds an altar named Jehovah-Nissi (the Lord our Banner). Nes is sometimes translated as a pole with an insignia attached. In battle opposing nations would fly their own flag on a pole at each of their respective front lines. This was to give their soldiers a feeling of hope and a focal point. This is what God is to us: a banner of encouragement to give us hope and a focal point.

Our Father who art in Heaven,

hallowed be thy Name (Jehovah-Nissi)

The descriptive covenant names of God in this series:

