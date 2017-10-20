The Kaepernick Kareer: Chelsea Handler quits talk show to focus on “activism”

Why is this womyn still living in the USA?

From Daily Mail: Chelsea Handler has revealed she will no longer make her money-spinning Netflix talk show as she wants to concentrate on activism.

The comedienne claimed she decided to turn her back on the critically panned program after just two seasons as she is keen to become a ‘more knowledgeable and engaged citizen.’

Indeed she went so far as to cite the election of Donald Trump as a reason for giving up hosting her money-spinning program.

In a statement the limousine liberal said: ‘Like so many across the country, the past presidential election and the countless events that have unfolded since have galvanized me. From the national level down to the grassroots, it’s clear our decisions at the ballot box next year will mark a defining moment for our nation.’

It is quite the changing of tune for the funny woman, as she previously boasted her show would have the ‘well-roundedness of 60 Minutes but faster, quicker, cooler.’

Chelsea signed a seven year deal with Netflix back in 2014 which would see her release comedy specials, documentaries and, the supposed crown jewel, her new talk show through the streaming service. The deal was estimated to be worth a whopping $10 million.

The self-styled comic now insists she had wider goals than just raking in cash making a talk show.

In her statement she said: ‘I’ve decided not to return for another season of Chelsea, and instead devote as much time as I can to becoming a more knowledgable (sic) and engaged citizen and to focus on projects that have significance to me.

‘My goal is to be better informed, raise my voice and participate in a more meaningful way.’

It is unlikely her show will be greatly missed however, as it holds a woeful 27 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and ‘frequently fails to be smart or funny.’

Chelsea said she will instead be spending her time travelling, talking at colleges and has even, ‘joined foirces (sic) with EMILY’s List (a pro-abort PAC) to elect more women to public office, register people to vote, and campaign for candidates who are fighting for women’s rights.’

She did however insist she will continue to work with Netflix, and claimed she will be making a new documentary where she will ‘engage with people I don’t talk with enough.’

The comedienne was head-hunted by the streaming service, quitting her long-running E! show Chelsea Lately in 2014 to make the move.

