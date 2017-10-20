High school teacher, who forced students to turn their MAGA T-shirts inside out, resigns

Ellen Eldrige of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that yesterday, October 19, 2017, Lyn Orletsky, a math teacher at River Ridge High School in Canton, Georgia, tendered her resignation to the school board.

Last month, Orletsky was put on administrative leave after a video surfaced of her telling two students wearing “Make America Great Again (MAGA)” T-shirts to leave her classroom unless they turn the T-shirts inside out.

Orletsky equates “MAGA” to the swastika because, according to her, the slogan had been used by alleged neo-Nazis during the rally in Charlottesville, Va.

The school district quickly apologized and said while disciplinary action against Orletsky wouldn’t be disclosed, the students weren’t in trouble.

On October 18, Orletsky released a statement blaming “threats on my life” for her decision to resign:

“After attacks on my character and threats on my life, I have made the decision to resign from my teaching position at River Ridge High School. While in hindsight I would have handled the situation differently, the outcry over this incident has been disproportionate to the event itself.”

Cherokee County Schools spokeswoman Barbara Jacoby said Nov. 1 would be Orletsky’s last day if the board accepts her resignation.

