He leads me in the paths of righteousness for His Name’s sake. So how much do we know about His Name?

This fourth post is about the next Old Testament name of God:

#4 – YAHWEH

Lord, Jehovah

Use in the Bible: In the Old Testament Yahweh occurs 6,519 times. This name is used more than any other name of God. Yahweh is first used in Gen 2:4:

“This is the account of the heavens and the earth when they were created, when the LORD God (YAHWEH) made the earth and the heavens.”

Meaning and Derivation: Yahweh is the promised name of God. This name of God which (by Jewish tradition) is too holy to voice, is actually spelled “YHWH” without vowels. YHWH is referred to as the Tetragrammaton (which simply means “the four letters”). YHWH comes from the Hebrew letters: Yud, Hay, Vav, Hay. While YHWH is first used in Genesis 2, God did not reveal Himself as YHWH until Exodus 3. The modern spelling as “Yahweh” includes vowels to assist in pronunciation. Many pronounce YHWH as “Yahweh” or “Jehovah.” We no longer know for certain the exact pronunciation. During the third century A.D., the Jewish people stopped saying this name in fear of contravening the commandment “Thou shalt not take the name of the LORD thy God in vain” (Exd 20:7). As a result of this, Adonai is occasionally a substitute for YHWH. The following compound names which start with “YHWH” have been shown using “Jehovah.” This is due to the common usage of “Jehovah” in the English of these compound names in the early English translations of the Bible (e.g., the Geneva Bible, the King James Version, etc.).

“Let them know that you, whose name is the LORD (YHWH) — that you alone are the Most High over all the earth.” – Psalm 83:18 God said to Moses, ‘I AM WHO I AM. This is what you are to say to the Israelites: “I AM (YHWH) has sent me to you.”‘ – Exodus 3:14

