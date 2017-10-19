U. of Pennsylvania teaching assistant admits she discriminates against white male students

Universities in the U.S. that have graduate students employ some of them as teaching assistants (TAs) to help professors teach large (in the number of students) undergraduate courses. The teaching assistants grade students’ exams. In some universities, the TAs also conduct discussion sessions to provide students with opportunities for discussion about the professor’s lectures and course readings which they don’t get in a class with hundreds of students.

Stephanie McKellop is a History Ph.D. student at the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn).

Her UPenn web-page says she was a teaching assistant for:

The American South: From Civil War to Sunbelt (Spring 2017)

History of the American South to the Civil War (Fall 2016)

On October 16, 2017, McKellop posted on her @McKellogs Twitter account (which is now accessible only by her “confirmed followers”) that she employs a race- and gender-based preferential system for calling on her students, favoring black women first, then other people of color, then white women, and last of all, white men, but only if she has to.

If Kellop, as a teaching assistant, blatantly discriminates against white students, especially white men, in calling upon them to speak in class, then it is reasonable for us to suspect that Kellop also discriminates against her white students when it comes to grading their exams.

Here’s contact information for you to lodge a complaint:

Beth S. Wenger

Professor and Chair of History Department

U. of Pennsylvania

Ph: 215-898-5702

Email: bwenger@sas.upenn.edu

Amy Gutmann

President of U. of Pennsylvania

Ph: 215-898-7221

Fx: 215-898-9659

Email: presweb@pobox.upenn.edu

~Eowyn

