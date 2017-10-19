Traitor Jane Fonda says she’s not proud of America

From Fox News: Jane Fonda made it clear she is not proud of America.
During a recent interview with the BBC, Fonda was asked, “Are you proud of America today?”
The actress was very quick to reply with a hard “no.”
“But, I’m proud of the resistance,” she elaborated. “I’m proud of the people who are turning out in unprecedented numbers and continue over and over and over again to protest what Trump is doing. I’m very proud of them, that core.”
During the same interview, the 79-year-old was asked if she had a “sense of regret” for her visit to North Vietnam in 1972.
The “Grace and Frankie” star said while she doesn’t “regret going to Vietnam,” she does regret appearing at an anti-aircraft ceremony that made her appear to be “siding with the enemy.”
“The thing that I regret is that on my last day there, I made the mistake of going to a ceremony at an anti-aircraft gun,” she added. “It wasn’t being used. There were no airplanes or anything like that. There was a ceremony. I was asked to sing and people were laughing and so forth and I was led, and I sat down. And then I got up and as I walked away, I realized, ‘Oh my gosh. It’s going to look like I am against my own country’s soldiers and siding with the enemy, which is the last thing in the world that was true.”
She added, “I’m proud that I went. It changed my life all for the good.”
That’s okay. Most of us are not proud of Jane.
Fonda was a traitor years ago along with her buddy John Kerry and she is still a traitor today. Is there anyone that really cares what she things or how she feels about America? To me she is an empty suit. Sits in a mansion living a life most Americans will never experience and spits on the country that made it possible. She needs to live the rest of her years in the Middle East and see how much respect she gets over there. She disgusts me and all of her friends in Hollyweird disgust me as well.
Who the F cares what the traitor thinks!!!
https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/2011/08/21/jane-fonda-her-north-vietnamese-intelligence-officer/
Revoke her citizenship, lock up her back accounts and put her on a steamer ship to the Congo.
