Swedish ambassador warns democracy is being ‘dismantled’ in Sweden

Håkan Juholt, 55, is a former member of Sweden’s parliament (1994-2016), former leader of Sweden’s center-left Social Democrat party (2011-2012), and Sweden’s new ambassador to Iceland since this September.

In an interview with the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper, Juholt warns that Sweden is “in the process of dismantling democracy” and may be descending into a technocracy or dictatorship.

The Local‘s edition in Sweden reports on October 17, 2017, that in his interview with Svenska Dagbladet, Håkan Juholt asks about the age of the reporter’s son, and said:

“How old is your son? Four? When he is old he won’t be living in a democracy but in a technocracy, or a dictatorship. It’s sad as hell. I am sorry to say it, but I am 100 percent sure. We are in the process of dismantling democracy.

[…] I don't think the threat is a dictatorship with tanks rolling on Sergel's Square (a well-known square in central Stockholm), but an expert rule where we do not let the citizens' values govern the country. Democracy is slipping through our fingers. Fewer people want to be elected, the parties are toning down their ideology. Sure, I see a risk that it may become a dictatorship in the long run." Juholt did not elaborate on the comments, which have sparked criticism in Sweden from both sides of the political aisle: Karin Enström, foreign politics spokesperson of the conservative Moderate party, the largest opposition party in parliament, said: "As ambassador and thus Sweden's top representative in Iceland, Håkan Juholt demonstrates a strange attitude towards the country he is supposed to represent."

Culture and Democracy Minister Alice Bah Kuhnke said: "It's remarkable. It is the role of ambassadors, and the role of the government, to deliver an accurate image of our country and promote our country in the world."

Margot Wallström, Minister for Foreign Affairs and former Deputy Prime Minister, said she would not "argue with one of my ambassadors" in public and that Juholt "will probably have to explain his thoughts himself." Then Wallström made a veiled threat against Juholt, saying "He will probably also soon learn, I would think, what it means to be an ambassador." Note that all three critics of Juholt are powerful females. No wonder Swedish men willingly don pink pussyhats: Actually, if anything, Juholt is being overly optimistic. Sweden's democracy has already been dismantled. See my post of October 12, 2017, "Swedish dental hygienist was fired for reporting 80% of child migrants are adults". See also:

