Screenwriter Scott Rosenberg says “everybody knew” about Weinstein

So many, many “brave” folks coming forward now to discuss Weinstein’s sexual harassment. What a shame no one had the gall to stand up to him. Guess a soul-selling career is more important than Hollyweird’s #waronwomen.
From Daily Mail: Screenwriter Scott Rosenberg claims that everyone knew about about Harvey Weinstein – despite many in Hollywood claiming not to have known about his history of sexual harassment when the scandal first broke.
Rosenberg, who worked for Weinstein at Miramax Films during what he described as the ‘Golden Age’, penned a lengthy Facebook post on Monday weighing in on the Weinstein drama.
‘Let’s be perfectly clear about one thing: Everybody-f***ing-knew,’ Rosenberg wrote in the post, which appears to have now been taken down.
The Beautiful Girls writer clarified that while the allegations of rape had come as a shock, most were aware of a ‘pattern of overly aggressive behavior that was rather dreadful’.
‘We knew about the man’s hunger; his fervor; his appetite. There was nothing secret about this voracious rapacity; like a gluttonous ogre out of the Brothers Grimm. All couched in vague promises of potential movie roles. (And, it should be noted: there were many who actually succumbed to his bulky charms. Willingly. Which surely must have only impelled him to cast his fetid net even wider),’ he wrote.
‘But like I said: everybody-f***ing-knew.’
Rosenberg noted that the Weinstein brothers gave him his career by making his first two movies – Beautiful Girls in 1996 and Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead in 1995.
‘Do you know how I am sure this is true? Because I was there. And I saw you. And I talked about it with you. You, the big producers; you, the big directors; you, the big agents; you, the big financiers,’ he said.
‘And you, the big rival studio chiefs; you, the big actors; you, the big actresses; you, the big models. You, the big journalists; you, the big screenwriters; you, the big rock stars; you, the big restaurateurs; you, the big politicians. I saw you. All of you.God help me, I was there with you.
‘Again, maybe we didn’t know the degree. The magnitude of the awfulness. Not the rapes. Not the shoving against the wall. Not the potted-plant f*cking. But we knew something. We knew something was bubbling under. Something odious. Something rotten.’
Rosenberg admitted to staying quiet while Weinstein continued to throw lavish parties and make everyone’s movies.
‘And for that, I am eternally sorry. To all of the women that had to suffer this… I am eternally sorry,’ he said.
‘I’ve worked with Mira (Sorvino) and Rosanna (Arquette) and Lysette (Anthony). I’ve known Rose (McGowan) and Ashley (Judd) and Claire (Forlani) for years… Their courage only hangs a lantern on my shame. And I am eternally sorry to all those who suffered in silence all this time. And have chosen to remain silent today.’
DCG
Of course, everybody in Hollywood knew. They all sold their souls (silence) to the Devil for career ambitions and, in so doing, enabled Weinstein to continue to sexually –and physically (he was a violent man) — abuse countless others. We must NEVER forget their decades of silence when they, once again, lecture down to us about morality or ethics, what we should or should not do about “climate change,” “social justice,” politics, the latest “Progressive” pseudo-moral crusade…. They are worse than hypocrites.
How hard would it have been for all those that “knew” to do an intervention and tell him to knock it off. Was he going to fire everyone?
Silence means approval and there is nothing worse than for good people to do nothing.
Corey tried to tell the world, but he had youth against him and was chastised, even by Barbara Wawa. I often have wondered over the years, if that is what pushed River Phoenix over the edge.
I live thousands of miles away and I knew of this horrible behavior.
Shame on them all, especially those that didn’t protect the young. I want to witness their karma train arriving.
Mea culpa, mea culpa, mea culpa… but like everything else in (un)Holly-weird, is it even true, or just more pretend for the camera, more make believe, more political correctness, just a waiver (sign on the dotted line, please!,) stating, “we are not with him, now, we are better than that, we can point a finger at the evil man!” But, like my kids used to say, when you point a finger at someone, you have three other fingers pointing at yourself! Why does it sound familiar?…
“Thou hypocrite, first cast out the beam out of thine own eye; and then shalt thou see clearly to cast out the mote out of thy brother’s eye.”
Maybe everyone is indeed sorry, I can’t know that, so let me get the beam out of my eye, and just watch the movie.
Why, if everybody knew, didn’t anybody come forward and denounce these violations? Fear or Money? If you know a violation being committed and keep silent you become part of the crime, however, those the crime was committed against them kept silent, Fear or Money. All are participants!
Alma, you’re right…fear or money. Or perhaps, fear of not making as much money as they want.
