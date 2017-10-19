It’s War: Bannon takes on anti-Trump GOP establishment, as George Soros enlarges his army with $18B

Sean Moran reports for Breitbart, Oct. 18, 2017, that after declaring his plan to dislodge establishment Republicans in next year’s primary elections, Steve Bannon — Breitbart News Executive Chairman and former Trump White House chief strategist — has begun meeting with big Republican donors who are frustrated with Congressional Republicans’ inability to pass any significant legislation, such as repealing and replacing Obamacare, tax reform, and funding a southern border wall.

Bannon reportedly is lining up a series of primary challenges who he believes will back President Trump’s agenda, against GOP incumbents and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). Bannon said at the Values Voter Summit last week:

“Yeah, Mitch, the donors — the donors aren’t happy. They’ve all left you. We’ve cut your oxygen off, Mitch, OK? Money is not courageous, but money is smart, OK?”

Andy Surabian, a senior adviser to the Great American Alliance and ex-White House aide, told Breitbart News:

“We’re planning on building a broad anti-establishment coalition to replace the Republican Party of old with fresh new blood and fresh new ideas. The only thing the Republican establishment has succeeded in is clarifying to the American people that they don’t represent their interests. Their repeated failures to govern have only crystallized their lack of vision or backbone. The group of candidates we are looking to support in 2018 are all bound together in their agreement that the new Republican Party must be bold in their thinking and aggressive in their tactics.”

Here are the big GOP donors with whom Bannon has met:

Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus, who had donated, in the last six months, $2 million to a super PAC aligned with McConnell, as well as tens of thousands of dollars to the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), only to watch the Senate fail repeatedly. Marcus signaled that he is willing to back Senate Republican primary challengers, although he will give Republicans until the end of the year to pass significant legislation and then weigh his options. Marcus’s adviser Steve Hantler said, “Like many donors, if the gridlock continues in Washington, Mr. Marcus will consider new approaches to breaking the gridlock, including those proposed by Steve Bannon and others.” Venture capitalist John Childs, who recently donated $400,000 to McConnell’s 2014 reelection. Gore-Tex heiress Susan Gore, a major backer of libertarian causes. Vegas casino mogul Sheldon Adelson, one of the Republican party’s most prominent donors. Eric Crown, the longtime backer of Senate GOP reelection efforts. Wyoming investor Foster Friess, who is so frustrated with the Republican establishment that he’s exploring a possible primary challenge to Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY). Dan Eberhart, an energy executive and past NRSC contributor who’d stopped donating to the Republican party. As he explained, “I’m extremely frustrated with that whole complex. I feel like they’re asking us to reward failure.”

In addition, Bannon also pitched his 2018 midterm strategy against Republican incumbents to major donors in New York City yesterday (Oct. 18).

Even Vice President Mike Pence urges Republican donors to withhold their donations and give to GOP primary challengers if Congress fails to pass President Trump’s agenda. Pence’s Chief of Staff Nick Ayers said,

“Just imagine the possibilities of what can happen if our entire party unifies behind him [Trump]? If — and this sounds crass — we can purge the handful of people who continue to work to defeat him.”

Steven Bannon will need a huge war chest because evil financier George Soros is assembling one of the world’s largest “foundations” to promote and engineer the most destructive leftwing causes.

The Wall Street Journal reports (via Los Angeles Times), that George Soros is pumping $18 billion (more than 78% of his $23 billion estimated net worth) into his Open Society Foundation, making it one of the world’s largest “philanthropic” organizations.

The Open Societies Foundation has funded a host of programs around the world, including Black Lives Matter in the U.S., and “refugee relief” in Europe.

~Eowyn

