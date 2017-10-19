He leads me in the paths of righteousness for His Name’s sake. So how much do we know about His Name?

This third post is about the next Old Testament name of God:

#3 – Adonai

Lord, Master

Use in the Bible: In the Old Testament Adonai occurs 434 times. There are heavy uses of Adonai in Isaiah (e.g., Adonai Jehovah). It occurs 200 times in Ezekiel alone and appears 11 times in Daniel Chapter 9. Adonai is first used in Gen 15:2…

“But Abram said, “Sovereign LORD (Adonai), what can you give me since I remain childless and the one who will inherit my estate is Eliezer of Damascus?”

Meaning and Derivation: Adonai is the verbal parallel to Yahweh and Jehovah. Adonai is plural; the singular is adon. In reference to God the plural Adonai is used. When the singular adon is used, it usually refers to a human lord. Adon is used 215 times to refer to men. Occasionally in Scripture and predominantly in the Psalms, the singular adon is used to refer to God as well (cf. Exd 34:23). To avoid contravening the commandment “Thou shalt not take the name of the LORD thy God in vain” (Exd 20:7), sometimes Adonai was used as a substitute for Yahweh (YHWH). Adonai can be translated literally as, “my lords’ ” (both plural and possessive).

NOTE: What might the plural intent of Adonai imply

to us about the Holy Trinity? ~ TD

Baruch haba b’Shem Adonai. (Blessed is He who comes in the name of the Lord)

Our Father who art in Heaven,

hallowed be thy Name (Adonai)

The descriptive covenant names of God in this series:

El Shaddai (Lord God Almighty) El Elyon (The Most High God) Adonai (Lord, Master) Yahweh (Lord, Jehovah) Jehovah Nissi (The Lord My Banner) Jehovah-Raah (The Lord My Shepherd) Jehovah Rapha (The Lord That Heals) Jehovah Shammah (The Lord Is There) Jehovah Tsidkenu (The Lord Our Righteousness) Jehovah Mekoddishkem (The Lord Who Sanctifies You) El Olam (The Everlasting God) Elohim (God) Qanna (Jealous) Jehovah Jireh (The Lord Will Provide) Jehovah Shalom (The Lord Is Peace) Jehovah Sabaoth (The Lord of Hosts)

Taken from the Blue Letter Bible: https://www.blueletterbible.org/study/misc/name_god.cfm

