The ‘Trump resister’ Caption Contest

This is the 161st world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!
Here’s the pic — of an Antifa at an anti-Trump protest:
You know the drill:
- Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.
- The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM!
- FOTM writers will vote for the winner.
- Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered.
This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, October 24, 2017.
To get the contest going, here’s my caption:
America has really gone to pot — roads, bridges, government, schools, pop music, the NFL. Even domestic terrorists aren’t what they used to be.
For the winner of our last Caption Contest, go here.
~Eowyn
Don’t you think I’m too sexy for my shirt?
“The struggle is real”. It certainly must be – getting into those clothes… I call them “second-story-pants”. You need to jump from the second story window to get into them
No,,,my head is NOT on backwards…
Yet another libtard snowflake blissfully unaware that Coca-Cola donated nearly half a million dollars to the Trump Inauguration.Committee. You gotta love Common Core.
“I have to wear it on my forehead as I’m definitely not going to experience it any other way!”
