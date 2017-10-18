The ‘Trump resister’ Caption Contest

This is the 161st world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!

Here’s the pic — of an Antifa at an anti-Trump protest:

You know the drill:

  • Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.
  • The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM:D
  • FOTM writers will vote for the winner.
  • Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered. :(

This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, October 24, 2017.

To get the contest going, here’s my caption:

America has really gone to pot — roads, bridges, government, schools, pop music, the NFL. Even domestic terrorists aren’t what they used to be.

~Eowyn

5 responses to “The ‘Trump resister’ Caption Contest

  1. Glenn47 | October 18, 2017 at 4:12 am | Reply

    Don’t you think I’m too sexy for my shirt?

  2. Hadenoughalready | October 18, 2017 at 4:19 am | Reply

    “The struggle is real”. It certainly must be – getting into those clothes… I call them “second-story-pants”. You need to jump from the second story window to get into them

  3. S D | October 18, 2017 at 4:22 am | Reply

    No,,,my head is NOT on backwards…

  4. Lou Minati | October 18, 2017 at 5:40 am | Reply

    Yet another libtard snowflake blissfully unaware that Coca-Cola donated nearly half a million dollars to the Trump Inauguration.Committee. You gotta love Common Core.

  5. Deleonpatriot | October 18, 2017 at 5:41 am | Reply

    “I have to wear it on my forehead as I’m definitely not going to experience it any other way!”

