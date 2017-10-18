Just in time for Halloween: a sex-offenders map of your city

All 50 states in America, as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, have Megan’s Law web sites containing information on sex offenders.

For links to the 52 Megan’s Law web sites, go here.

Those web sites enable you to look up a map of your city (or search by your zip code, your street address, or the sex offender’s name), which shows the locations of registered sex-offenders.

When you click on a location, it’ll show that sex offender’s name, address, height, weight, date of birth, charge(s) and other information.

As an example, I went on the California Megan’s Law Website and searched for the sex offenders map for Long Beach, CA — home of the Long Beach Public Library that invited a frightening-looking horned-demon drag queen to read to little children.

The map shows there are 813 registered sex offenders in Long Beach. I clicked on one of the locations, showing the name and other information of a sex offender named Dana Branch.

I urge you to search for the sex offenders map of your city/town, and use it as a guide so that your children or grandchildren avoid those areas when they go trick-or-treating this Halloween.

Also, inform your friends and neighbors about the sex offenders map!

~Eowyn

One response to “Just in time for Halloween: a sex-offenders map of your city

Leave a Reply

