Hallowed Be Thy Name: Part 2 – El Elyon

George Washington praying at Valley Forge

He leads me in the paths of righteousness for His Name’s sake. So how much do we know about His Name? 

This second post is about the next Old Testament name of God:

#2 – El Elyon

The Most High God

Use in the Bible: In the Old Testament El Elyon occurs 28 times. It occurs 19 times in Psalms. El Elyon is first used in Gen 14:18:

“Then Melchizedek king of Salem brought out bread and wine. He was priest of God Most High(El Elyon)”

Meaning and Derivation: El Elyon expresses the extreme sovereignty and majesty of God and His highest preeminence. This name can be translated as “the most exalted God.”(Psa 57:2):

“I cry out to God Most High, to God,
who vindicates me.”

Our Father who art in Heaven,
hallowed be thy Name (El Elyon)

The descriptive covenant names of God in this series:

  1. El Shaddai (Lord God Almighty)
  2. El Elyon (The Most High God)
  3. Adonai (Lord, Master)
  4. Yahweh (Lord, Jehovah)
  5. Jehovah Nissi (The Lord My Banner)
  6. Jehovah-Raah (The Lord My Shepherd)
  7. Jehovah Rapha (The Lord That Heals)
  8. Jehovah Shammah (The Lord Is There)
  9. Jehovah Tsidkenu (The Lord Our Righteousness)
  10. Jehovah Mekoddishkem (The Lord Who Sanctifies You)
  11. El Olam (The Everlasting God)
  12. Elohim (God)
  13. Qanna (Jealous)
  14. Jehovah Jireh (The Lord Will Provide)
  15. Jehovah Shalom (The Lord Is Peace)
  16. Jehovah Sabaoth (The Lord of Hosts)

Taken from the Blue Letter Bible:  https://www.blueletterbible.org/study/misc/name_god.cfm

One response to “Hallowed Be Thy Name: Part 2 – El Elyon

  1. Alma | October 18, 2017 at 8:40 am | Reply

    Thank you, GOD bless us all

    Like

