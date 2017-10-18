Gwyneth Paltrow’s brand Goop wins award for “worst pseudoscience”

Shocker, not: A demorat who is full of garbage and lies. Par for the course in Hollyweird.

From MSN: The “wellness” brand Goop, which is spearheaded by Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow, has received a not-so-prestigious award from The Skeptic Magazine.

The Goop brand was the recipient of the inaugural “Rusty Razor” award for being the “best” promoter of the worst pseudoscientific content, according to Gizmodo UK.

This comes as Goop has appeared in its share of headlines in 2017 — namely for promoting rather avant-garde wellness techniques, to say it lightly.

For one, as Gizmodo UK points out, Goop endorsed the practice of placing jade eggs in the female nether regions. They also touched upon “bio frequency healing” stickers which were condemned by NASA.

The Rusty Razor award came as part of Skeptic Magazine’s “Ockham Awards” celebrating scientific and skeptical activism, Gizmodo UK writes.

Goop was reportedly invited to pick up its award, which was distributed at the QED Conference in Manchester, England. A Goop representative did not attend.

Skeptic’s Managing Editor Deborah Hyde said that the staff was surprised at how many nominations Goop received, labeling it a “popular win.”

According to Gizmodo UK, she said that with different issues affecting health today, “it’s a shame that many people prefer to contemplate their yonis than engage with evidence-based reality.”

DCG

