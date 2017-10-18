California Long Beach Public Library has horned-demon drag-queen read to little children

Are we in Hell yet?

On October 14, 2017, the taxpayer-funded Long Beach Public Library in southern California saw fit to invite a drag queen in grotesque make-up with horns on his head, to read to little children to “celebrate” LGBT History Month.

Confusingly, many sites attributed the drag queen event as having been held at the “Michelle Obama Neighborhood Library” (MONL). While MONL has an “unofficial” Facebook page (whatever that means), the website given is that of the Long Beach Public Library: http://lbpl.org/.

In a statement on its Facebook page on October 16, two days after the drag queen book reading, Long Beach Public Library self-righteously and defensively proclaimed that because “the social media post the City of Long Beach Public Library shared to celebrate LBGTQ History Month received several hateful and harmful comments to the LGBTQ community, mostly from those outside of Long Beach . . . the City decided to remove the post as it was no longer a productive conversation.”

Here’s the library’s original Facebook post, now deleted:

Blogger Deplorable Kel discovered the drag queen Xochi Mochi’s Twitter and Tumblr accounts. Deplorable Kel warns:

“There are photos and videos of gay porn all over his page! I am not clear if Xochi himself is in the videos or photos. But I seen things I never wanted to see, and know things I have no need to know. I’ll spare you the details. Just know, this is not someone who should be reading to children at a public library! In fact, I’d say Xochi should be locked away and kept far away from children!”

Contact info. for Long Beach City Government:

Robert Garcia, Mayor:

Ph: (562) 570-6801

Fx: (562) 570-6538

Email: Mayor@longbeach.gov

If you live in Long Beach, click here to find who your City Council member is.

H/t FOTM‘s MomOfIV, Bob and lophatt.

~Eowyn

