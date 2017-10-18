Another Hollyweird project to Boycott: Facebook’s “Five Points” with Kerry Washington producing

Kerry Washington has only one perspective: That of a rabid proggie. From the Daily Beast (in 2016):

“Four years ago, acclaimed actress Kerry Washington penned a stirring op-ed for The Daily Beast about why American women should support the reelection of President Barack Obama.

“President Obama knows the importance of women’s rights and women’s health. He was raised by a single mom, and he has been surrounded by smart, strong women ever since—he’s married to one and he’s a father of two. So for our president, women’s issues aren’t just political, they’re personal for him as well,” she wrote.

On Friday night, less than two months away from the general election, a pregnant Washington made an appearance on HBO’s late-night talk show Real Time with Bill Maher in order to make another plea to American women: vote for Hillary Clinton over women-bashing Donald Trump.”

That was rather rich considering that the real #waronwomen exists in Hollywood.

Kerry has appeared in the TV show Scandal as Olivia Pope. In 2015, her character had an abortion. From the Washington Post:

“So Thursday night’s “Scandal” stunned quite a few viewers when D.C. fixer Olivia Pope had an abortion, a storyline that came out of nowhere. The audience had no idea that Olivia, finally together with President Fitz (Tony Goldwyn), was pregnant. Fitz didn’t even know she was pregnant.

In the middle of the episode, viewers suddenly saw Olivia arrive at a medical office and then lie down on an operating table as a doctor began the procedure. There was no dialogue from Olivia — just the sound of “Silent Night” playing in the background, along with voice-over of Olivia’s father Rowan (Joe Morton) delivering this speech in another scene:

“Family is a burden … a pressure point, soft tissue, an illness, an antidote to greatness. You think you’re better off with people who rely on you, depend on you, but you’re wrong, because you will inevitably end up needing them, which makes you weak, pliable. Family doesn’t complete you. It destroys you.”

“It’s (the abortion) not spoken of in the episode at all,” Beers said. “It just happens, there’s no lead-up.”

“That’s what I thought was so brilliant about it,” Goldwyn added.

Expect Kerry’s new show to push another liberal agenda. And seeing how the show is based in Chicago, I would not be surprised if that agenda was gun control.

From Variety: Facebook is continuing its push into scripted programming with an order for a drama series that boasts “Scandal” star Kerry Washington among its executive producers, Variety has learned exclusively.

Titled “Five Points,” the series is set on the South Side of Chicago and takes a look at high school students from five unique points of view. When a life changing event occurs, all of these different perspectives will be necessary to understand the truth. The cast currently includes “CSI: Cyber” alum Hayley Kiyoko and actress and model Madison Pettis. It will air on Watch, Facebook’s new platform for original shows.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to partner with Indigenous and Facebook in order to tell this important, thought provoking and compelling story,” Washington said.

The series was created by Adam Giaudrone, who will serve as writer and executive producer. Along with Washington, Jon Avnet and Jake Avnet of Indigenous Media will also executive produce with Indigenous’ Sage Scroope and Ben Fast will also producing. Rodrigo Garcia and Thomas Carter will also executive produce, with Carter also directing the 10-episode series. Indigenous Media is the studio. Pilar Savone, executive vice president of development and production for Washington’s Simpson Street Productions, will also executive produce.

“We are thrilled to have the incredibly talented Kerry Washington join our producing team,” said Jon Avnet, co-founder of Indigenous Media. “Her strong perspective coupled with Thomas Carter’s gifted direction will take ‘Five Points’ to the next level.”

Read the rest of the story here.

DCG

