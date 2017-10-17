We have a winner!

. . . for FOTM’s 160th Caption Contest!

This was a very competitive contest, with only 2 points separating the winner from the runner-ups, the runner-ups from 3rd place, and 3rd place from 4th place.

The FOTM writers duly voted, each for what he/she considered to be the best (#1) and second-best (#2) captions. Each #1 vote is worth 4 points; each #2 vote is worth 2 points.

And the winner of FOTM’s 160th Caption Contest, with two #1 vote, totaling 8 points is . . .

No Retreat!



Here’s the winning caption:

Another No Retreat caption is in 2nd place, with one #1 vote and one #2 vote, totaling 6 points. Here’s the caption:

Leonardo, dancing at the “Hillary is now a Methodist pastor” celebration party.

chulai1968, two pigpen51 captions, and rebpirate are in 3rd place, each with 4 points. Here are their respective captions:

chulai1968 (one #1 vote): Who put the Vicks in the Preparation-H????? pigpen51 (one #1 vote): I think that last hopeful starlet gave me crabs. pigpen51 (two #2 votes): This is the dance you do when Satan is pulling your strings. It goes best to the tune of “We’re in the money.” rebpirate: Ya know…Harvey touched ME too!

bongiornoc, another chulai1968 caption, and john namnik are in 4th place, each with one #2 vote and 2 points. Here are their respective captions:

Every libtard should watch this video. The ridiculousness of their ideas is perfectly mimicked in this dance. I learned this one from ‘Elaine’ on ‘Seinfeld’….. Darn global warming has given me jock itch.

Well done, everyone!

Congratulations, No Retreat!

Here’s your fancy-schmancy Award Certificate of Great Excellence, all ready for framing! LOL

Be here tomorrow for our next very exciting Caption Contest!

~Éowyn

