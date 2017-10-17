We have a winner!

. . . for FOTM’s 160th Caption Contest!
This was a very competitive contest, with only 2 points separating the winner from the runner-ups, the runner-ups from 3rd place, and 3rd place from 4th place.
The FOTM writers duly voted, each for what he/she considered to be the best (#1) and second-best (#2) captions. Each #1 vote is worth 4 points; each #2 vote is worth 2 points.
And the winner of FOTM’s 160th Caption Contest, with two #1 vote, totaling 8 points is . . .
No Retreat!
Here’s the winning caption:
Another No Retreat caption is in 2nd place, with one #1 vote and one #2 vote, totaling 6 points. Here’s the caption:
Leonardo, dancing at the “Hillary is now a Methodist pastor” celebration party.
chulai1968, two pigpen51 captions, and rebpirate are in 3rd place, each with 4 points. Here are their respective captions:
chulai1968 (one #1 vote): Who put the Vicks in the Preparation-H?????
pigpen51 (one #1 vote): I think that last hopeful starlet gave me crabs.
pigpen51 (two #2 votes): This is the dance you do when Satan is pulling your strings. It goes best to the tune of “We’re in the money.”
rebpirate: Ya know…Harvey touched ME too!
bongiornoc, another chulai1968 caption, and john namnik are in 4th place, each with one #2 vote and 2 points. Here are their respective captions:
Every libtard should watch this video. The ridiculousness of their ideas is perfectly mimicked in this dance.
I learned this one from ‘Elaine’ on ‘Seinfeld’…..
Darn global warming has given me jock itch.
Well done, everyone!
Congratulations, No Retreat!
Here’s your fancy-schmancy Award Certificate of Great Excellence, all ready for framing! LOL
For all the other caption submissions, go here.
Be here tomorrow for our next very exciting Caption Contest!
~Éowyn
Another actor who will be living on his investments as he has zero talent.
Don’t worry Leonardo, what parent would name their kid Leonardo? Must have made it his made it up.
