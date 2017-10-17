To our readers: What you can do about the annoying video ads

This blog was founded on December 23, 2009.

For the majority of those years, Fellowship of the Minds (FOTM) carried no ads. Nor have we ever asked readers for donation, as some blogs do.

Less than 2 years ago, on November 13, 2015, our server WordPress approved our application to host WordAds, which WordPress places into blogs that have achieved a certain minimum of traffic (what that “minimum” is, we don’t know). A “portion” of the revenue from those WordAds would go to the blog, the exact percentage of which we are not told.

The ads I’ve agreed to are WordPress’ minimum quota. Two ads are placed in each FOTM post: a static ad and a video ad placed at the bottom of the post.

Those two WordAds make possible a very modest income, depending on the number of unique views FOTM received each month. My share of the ad revenue goes toward recouping expenses that I incur every year for FOTM, which I had paid out of pocket for FOTM‘s first 6 years:

$99 a year to WordPress for our own domain name (fellowshipoftheminds.com), extra storage space, etc.

About $100 a year for membership in people search engines and genealogy sites, which help me in my investigative research into, for example, Sandy Hook and the crew members of Space Shuttle Challenger .

and the . About $150 a year in donation to sites that I/we frequently use for information, e.g., Wikipedia, Judicial Watch, Campus Reform, and LifeSiteNews.

Recently, readers alerted us to problems with the video ads, which are disruptive and so annoying that some say have dissuaded them from reading our posts altogether.

Two days ago, I sent an email to WordPress about those video ads:

My readers are complaining about the video ads placed at the bottom (end) of posts, specifically that there is no way to moderate the volume of the sound. I tried to click the “loudspeaker” icon in the lower right of the video: Even when it’s muted (X), the sound continues — loud. Readers say the recent spate of video ads, especially the one for a diet pill, are so irritating, they may avoid my blog altogether — which, of course, works contrary to the interests of WordPress. Is there something you can do about this? Thank you for your attention and assistance.

This is the response I received this morning:

Thanks for reaching out to us! Can you send me a screenshot of the video that is playing so I can forward it to our ads team? Do you know what the advertisement that is autoplaying is for? You said diet pills but is there a brand? I look forward to hearing from you. Megan

Happiness Engineer

Most of the day, I work “behind the scenes” posting, editing, administering, keeping track of readers’ comments, which means I infrequently get on FOTM‘s front page.

I’m asking for your help.

When you see a video ad that is annoying, whether it is because the sound volume cannot be adjusted/muted or some other reason, please:

Make a note of the ad in question Take a screenshot of the ad, if possible. Tell us about it either as a comment on this thread, or email it to me at: FOTM4ever@gmail.com

Thank you for your patience and understanding,

Dr. Eowyn

Advertisements