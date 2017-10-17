The real U.S.-Russian conspiracy: Russia gave multi-million $ bribe to Clinton Foundation for 2010 uranium deal

Yesterday, while on her book tour in the UK, pathological liar Hillary Clinton claimed to have broken her toe while “running down stairs” in heels and fallen backward. (As astute reader MomOfIV points out, it’s quite a feat to break a toe by falling backward.)

I pointed out in my post that Hillary’s story is incredible because:

Hillary’s spokesman initially said she’d sprained her ankle. In 9 days, Hillary will be 70 years old. Not only are 70-year-olds unlikely to run down stairs, that Hillary did so while wearing heels is even more preposterous given that during last year’s months-long presidential campaign, she was in such bad shape that she had to be propped up while standing, hoisted up a short flight of stairs, and collapsed into a van at the 9/11 memorial in New York.

Using the story of a broken toe, Hillary’s spokesman throws doubt on whether she could continue her book tour, which I predict she will discontinue, if she hasn’t done that already.

Here’s the real reason why the “broke a toe running down stairs wearing heels” cover story was concocted.

The news broke today that the Obama administration’s FBI and DOJ had known, as early as 2009, about a multi-million $ payoff bribe that the Russian government “routed” to the Clinton Foundation while Hillary was secretary of state, prior to the State Department’s approval of a controversial deal in 2010 giving Moscow control of a large swath of American uranium.

John Solomon and Alison Spann report for The Hill, October 17, 2017, that according to government documents and interviews, federal agents had evidence as early as 2009 that Russian nuclear industry officials, in particular an official named Vadim Mikerin, were engaged in bribery, kickbacks, extortion and money laundering designed to grow Russia’s atomic energy business inside the United States, including:

Bribes and kickbacks to an American uranium trucking firm in violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Millions of dollars “routed” (via money launderers) by Russian nuclear officials to the Clinton Foundation during the time Hillary was secretary of state.

The FBI’s evidence consists of an eyewitness account, and extensive financial records, secret recordings and intercept emails gathered by a confidential U.S. witness working inside the Russian nuclear industry.

Rather than bring charges in 2010, however, Obama’s Department of Justice (DOJ), under Attorney General Eric Holder, continued investigating the matter for nearly four more years, all the while leaving the American public and Congress in the dark, as the Obama administration made two major decisions benefiting Russia’s commercial nuclear ambitions:

The first decision occurred in October 2010 , when the Hillary Clinton’s State Department and Obama government agencies on the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States unanimously approved the partial sale of Canadian mining company Uranium One to the Russian nuclear giant Rosatom, giving Moscow control of more than 20% of America’s uranium supply. The second nuclear deal was made in 2011 when the Obama administration approved Rosatom’s Tenex subsidiary’s sale of commercial uranium to U.S. nuclear power plants in partnership with the U.S. Enrichment Corp.

Speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution by U.S. or Russian officials, “a person who worked on the case” told The Hill:

“The Russians were compromising American contractors in the nuclear industry with kickbacks and extortion threats, all of which raised legitimate national security concerns. And none of that evidence got aired before the Obama administration made those decisions.”

Congress was kept in the dark.

Former Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Mich.), who chaired the House Intelligence Committee during the time the FBI probe was being conducted, told The Hill he had never been told anything about the Russian nuclear corruption case even though many fellow lawmakers had serious concerns about the Obama administration’s approval of the Uranium One deal:

“Not providing information on a corruption scheme before the Russian uranium deal was approved by U.S. regulators and engage appropriate congressional committees has served to undermine U.S. national security interests by the very people charged with protecting them. The Russian efforts to manipulate our American political enterprise is breathtaking.”

In 2015, conservative author Peter Schweitzer and The New York Times documented how Bill Clinton had collected hundreds of thousands of dollars in Russian speaking fees and his charitable foundation collected millions in donations from parties interested in the Russian nuclear deal while Hillary Clinton presided on the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

The Obama administration and the Clintons defended their actions at the time, insisting there was no evidence that any Russians or donors engaged in wrongdoing and there was no national security reason for any member of the committee to oppose the Uranium One deal — all of which is a lie.

FBI, Department of Energy and court documents reviewed by The Hill show the FBI in fact had gathered substantial evidence well before the committee’s decision that Vadim Mikerin — Moscow director of Rosatom’s Tenex and the main Russian official overseeing Putin’s nuclear expansion inside the United States — had been engaged in bribery since 2009.

Despite the FBI’s knowledge of Russian bribery, then-AG Eric Holder, who headed the DOJ (and therefore the FBI, an agency within the DOJ), was on the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States together with Hillary Clinton when the committee approved the Uranium One deal.

Neither the spokesman for Holder nor for Hillary returned calls from The Hill seeking comment. The Justice Department also didn’t comment.

Absurdly, the same figures who were in charge of the FBI investigations of Russian bribery since 2009, are now involved in the investigation of alleged, but still unproven after more than 8 months of investigation, collusion between Russia and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign:

Rod Rosenstein , an Obama appointee who, as U.S. Attorney, had supervised the FBI investigation into Russian nuclear bribery, now serves as President Trump’s deputy attorney general.

, an Obama appointee who, as U.S. Attorney, had supervised the FBI investigation into Russian nuclear bribery, now serves as President Trump’s deputy attorney general. Andrew McCabe was assistant FBI director in 2009 and now deputy FBI director under Trump. Ironically, McCabe himself is under congressional and DOJ inspector general investigation in connection with money his wife’s Virginia state Senate campaign accepted in 2015 from now-Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe at a time when McAuliffe was reportedly under investigation by the FBI.

was assistant FBI director in 2009 and now deputy FBI director under Trump. Ironically, McCabe himself is under congressional and DOJ inspector general investigation in connection with money his wife’s Virginia state Senate campaign accepted in 2015 from now-Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe at a time when McAuliffe was reportedly under investigation by the FBI. Robert Mueller was FBI director in 2009, and now the special counsel in charge of the Trump investigation.

